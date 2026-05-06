Shell Foundation, Global Alliance For Mass Entrepreneurship, And Amazon Saheli Collaborate To Empower Women Micro-Entrepreneurs In India
Women entrepreneurs in India often struggle with limited market access and outdated production methods. This collaboration addresses these challenges by connecting women-led businesses to new customers through Amazon's Saheli program, which offers lower selling fees and specialized support, including account management and training. The program will focus on key sectors including handicrafts, textiles, and agriculture.
As part of this initiative, Shell Foundation will provide energy-efficient technologies that can improve productivity in rural households and small-scale manufacturing operations. Amazon Saheli will identify sellers that are part of the program who can benefit from these innovations, while GAME will support the implementation of these tools within the women's businesses.
“Partnering with established business leaders such as Amazon Saheli and GAME is a critical element in Shell Foundation's vision of scaling clean solutions to reach millions of customers in Emerging Economies. Increasing incomes and opportunities for women entrepreneurs, while lowering emissions, is a pathway to resilient growth” said Jonathan Berman, CEO of the Shell Foundation.
Speaking on the initiative, Ketul Acharya, President, GAME, said,“Low-income, home-based, or unregistered Women Micro-Entrepreneurs (W-MEs) in India face ongoing barriers to growing their income. A major challenge is their limited access to mainstream markets. By addressing both market access and energy needs, this initiative will create a lasting positive impact on their economic well-being and contribute to a more resilient future.”
Talking about the collaboration, Gaurav Bhatnagar, Director Sales Amazon India said,“Through our programmes, we have been working to empower women entrepreneurs by giving them the tools, training, and visibility to succeed in e-commerce. This collaboration with Shell Foundation allows us to extend this support further and connect women-led businesses with opportunities to adopt sustainable practices as they grow, while accessing customers across India.”CONTACT: Alex Gee Shell Foundation...
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