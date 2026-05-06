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US Fuel Prices Surge as Iran Conflict Tightens Global Supply
(MENAFN) Retail gasoline prices in the United States have risen above $4.50 per gallon for the first time since mid-2022, as ongoing instability linked to the war involving Iran continues to pressure global fuel supply chains.
According to industry data cited in reports, the national average for regular unleaded fuel reached $4.54 per gallon on Tuesday. This marks a significant increase compared to recent months and places prices near the highest seasonal levels recorded.
Although current levels remain below the peak of $5.01 per gallon seen in June 2022, the latest increase reflects persistent upward pressure on energy markets. Prices remain particularly elevated in states such as California, where averages have surpassed $6 per gallon, while several other regions, including parts of the Midwest, are approaching the $5 mark.
Rising fuel costs are contributing to broader inflationary pressure, affecting consumer spending and household budgets across the country.
Prices briefly eased earlier in the spring following a temporary pause in hostilities between the US and Iran, but remained elevated above the $4 threshold. The benchmark was first exceeded in March and has stayed consistently high since then.
Since the escalation of the conflict, gasoline prices have increased by more than $1.50 per gallon, reflecting continued market sensitivity to geopolitical developments and supply disruptions.
Market indicators also show that gasoline futures, which had previously stabilized near $3 per gallon during earlier phases of the conflict, surged toward late April, reaching their highest levels since 2022.
Despite occasional diplomatic signals suggesting progress toward de-escalation, energy markets remain volatile as traders monitor the situation for any lasting resolution that could stabilize global supply flows.
According to industry data cited in reports, the national average for regular unleaded fuel reached $4.54 per gallon on Tuesday. This marks a significant increase compared to recent months and places prices near the highest seasonal levels recorded.
Although current levels remain below the peak of $5.01 per gallon seen in June 2022, the latest increase reflects persistent upward pressure on energy markets. Prices remain particularly elevated in states such as California, where averages have surpassed $6 per gallon, while several other regions, including parts of the Midwest, are approaching the $5 mark.
Rising fuel costs are contributing to broader inflationary pressure, affecting consumer spending and household budgets across the country.
Prices briefly eased earlier in the spring following a temporary pause in hostilities between the US and Iran, but remained elevated above the $4 threshold. The benchmark was first exceeded in March and has stayed consistently high since then.
Since the escalation of the conflict, gasoline prices have increased by more than $1.50 per gallon, reflecting continued market sensitivity to geopolitical developments and supply disruptions.
Market indicators also show that gasoline futures, which had previously stabilized near $3 per gallon during earlier phases of the conflict, surged toward late April, reaching their highest levels since 2022.
Despite occasional diplomatic signals suggesting progress toward de-escalation, energy markets remain volatile as traders monitor the situation for any lasting resolution that could stabilize global supply flows.
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