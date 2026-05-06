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Moscow Rejects UK Sanctions, Accuses London of Fueling Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) Sergey Lavrov and officials from the Russia have dismissed a new sanctions package imposed by the United Kingdom, arguing that the measures will not significantly affect Russia’s military or economic position.
In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry described the sanctions as ineffective and politically motivated, claiming they would have no meaningful impact on the broader trajectory of the conflict or on Russia’s ongoing military operations.
Moscow also criticized British rhetoric surrounding the sanctions, particularly language referring to “cannon fodder” in the context of Russia’s recruitment practices. Russian officials rejected the accusation and instead redirected criticism toward London’s involvement in supporting Ukraine through financial and military assistance.
Russian authorities argued that Western support for Kyiv has intensified the conflict and placed greater burden on Ukrainian society, alleging that ordinary citizens are disproportionately affected by mobilization policies. They further claimed that external assistance contributes to sustaining the war rather than resolving it.
The statement also included accusations that political and financial elites from Ukraine have relocated to London, where they are alleged to maintain wealthy lifestyles funded indirectly through international aid structures.
These remarks came shortly after the UK government announced a new round of restrictive measures targeting Russian energy exports, financial institutions, and individuals linked to defense-related supply chains. The sanctions also include asset freezes and restrictions on technology transfers intended to limit access to military-use components.
British officials have framed the sanctions as part of continued efforts to pressure Russia economically and constrain its defense capabilities, while Moscow has consistently described such measures as illegitimate and counterproductive.
In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry described the sanctions as ineffective and politically motivated, claiming they would have no meaningful impact on the broader trajectory of the conflict or on Russia’s ongoing military operations.
Moscow also criticized British rhetoric surrounding the sanctions, particularly language referring to “cannon fodder” in the context of Russia’s recruitment practices. Russian officials rejected the accusation and instead redirected criticism toward London’s involvement in supporting Ukraine through financial and military assistance.
Russian authorities argued that Western support for Kyiv has intensified the conflict and placed greater burden on Ukrainian society, alleging that ordinary citizens are disproportionately affected by mobilization policies. They further claimed that external assistance contributes to sustaining the war rather than resolving it.
The statement also included accusations that political and financial elites from Ukraine have relocated to London, where they are alleged to maintain wealthy lifestyles funded indirectly through international aid structures.
These remarks came shortly after the UK government announced a new round of restrictive measures targeting Russian energy exports, financial institutions, and individuals linked to defense-related supply chains. The sanctions also include asset freezes and restrictions on technology transfers intended to limit access to military-use components.
British officials have framed the sanctions as part of continued efforts to pressure Russia economically and constrain its defense capabilities, while Moscow has consistently described such measures as illegitimate and counterproductive.
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