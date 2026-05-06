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Australia Bondi Beach Attack Suspect May Face Additional Charges
(MENAFN) The man accused of carrying out a deadly shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia is set to face additional charges as the legal process continues, according to reports on Wednesday.
Prosecutors allege that on Dec. 14, 24-year-old Naveed Akram opened fire on a crowd gathered for Hanukkah celebrations. His father, Sajid Akram, was also reportedly involved in the incident and was later shot dead by police, according to reports.
On that night, two attackers allegedly fired into a crowd at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, killing 15 people and injuring 42 others. Authorities described the incident as a “terrorist attack.”
Akram is currently being held in a high-security prison and has already been charged with 59 offenses, including multiple counts of murder, attempted murder, and committing a terrorist act.
Court documents now suggest that a further 19 charges may be added, including shooting with intent to murder and various firearms-related offenses.
Following a brief hearing at Downing Centre Local Court, defense lawyer Leonie Gittani said outside court that the legal team had not yet received the updated court attendance notices.
She added that once they are formally filed, “we'll deal with them at that point," she said.
The case has been adjourned until June, and the accused has not yet entered a plea.
Prosecutors allege that on Dec. 14, 24-year-old Naveed Akram opened fire on a crowd gathered for Hanukkah celebrations. His father, Sajid Akram, was also reportedly involved in the incident and was later shot dead by police, according to reports.
On that night, two attackers allegedly fired into a crowd at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, killing 15 people and injuring 42 others. Authorities described the incident as a “terrorist attack.”
Akram is currently being held in a high-security prison and has already been charged with 59 offenses, including multiple counts of murder, attempted murder, and committing a terrorist act.
Court documents now suggest that a further 19 charges may be added, including shooting with intent to murder and various firearms-related offenses.
Following a brief hearing at Downing Centre Local Court, defense lawyer Leonie Gittani said outside court that the legal team had not yet received the updated court attendance notices.
She added that once they are formally filed, “we'll deal with them at that point," she said.
The case has been adjourned until June, and the accused has not yet entered a plea.
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