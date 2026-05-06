C1 Launches Headless Identity Infrastructure For The Agentic Enterprise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One identity graph, one policy engine, one audit trail - exposed as APIs, MCP tools, CLI, and SDKs across every surface where work happens

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C1, the identity platform for the agentic enterprise, today announced the C1 Headless Identity Infrastructure: a single programmable substrate that unifies identity governance, vaulting, credentials, real-time authorization, and agent identity into one graph, one policy engine, and one audit trail.

There's never been a shortage of identity tools, yet somehow there's always had a shortage of outcomes. Agents and the need for customization are bringing us to a tipping point: agents need programmatic interfaces for requesting permissions, creating other agents, assuming digital identity, and grabbing scoped tokens. Customers want the ability to integrate and customize identity experiences throughout their organization. Technology has held us back. Legacy products with no or incomplete APIs and no standardized identity graph that understands relationships, permissions, and access across your environment.

That changes today.

Before: An agent needs database access. It hits a vault for credentials, an IGA tool for a request, a PAM system for a session, and a custom layer for a policy decision. Different tools. Different identity models. No shared context.

After: The agent calls C1. One graph. One policy engine. Full audit trail.

"Identity is the most important infrastructure left to go headless," said Alex Bovee, CEO and co-founder of C1. "Every other identity tool was built for humans clicking through consoles. Agents don't click. They need an API call, an MCP tool, a CLI command. C1 is the unified graph, orchestration layer, policy engine, and audit trail, exposed as a programmable platform. The console is one client. Your apps, people, and agents are the rest."

Key capabilities of the C1 Headless Identity Infrastructure:

One identity graph. Every human, service account, workload, AI agent, role, entitlement, credential, and resource - across every IdP, SaaS app, cloud, and on-prem system - connected in a single graph with effective permissions computed in real time.

API-first everything, MCP and CLI for agents. Every capability ships callable as an API, an MCP tool, a CLI command, or an SDK. C1's MCP server exposes the primitives agents need - credential access, authorization checks, governed access requests - as self-describing tools for Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, Windsurf, and custom agents.

Inline authorization for any request. Authorization evaluated in real time, at the point of action. A policy decision point exposed as an API, with fine-grained enforcement against the live identity graph. Same evaluation whether the request comes from Slack, an MCP tool call, a workload, or the UI.

Continuous governance and defensible audit. Always-on controls, not quarterly campaigns. Every authorization decision, credential issuance, and policy outcome captured with full context - subject, actor, delegation chain, purpose, resource, policy, outcome. Full agent-to-human provenance supports EU AI Act compliance (enforcement August 2026).

Open connector fabric. C1's open source connector framework integrates IdPs, directories, SaaS applications, cloud infrastructure, and on-prem systems. Connectors run hosted or self-hosted - credentials never leave the customer's environment.

Industry research underscores the shift. According to C1's 2026 Future of Identity report, 95% of organizations report AI agents performing at least one IT or security task autonomously. 47% report non-human identities already outnumber humans.

The C1 Headless Identity Infrastructure is available today. To learn more or request a demo, visit c1.a.

About C1 C1 empowers organizations to adopt AI securely and at speed by delivering the right access and governance to every human, workload, and agent. Companies like Instacart, Ramp, Zscaler, and Brex trust C1 to accelerate AI adoption with confidence. Learn more atText>.

Christine Penwell

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