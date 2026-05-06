AI Drives Customer Loyalty, But Doubles Abandonment When Digital Experiences Fail

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Quantum Metric benchmark report finds 98% of consumers will repurchase from AI-recommended brands, but only if the experience is frictionless







MONUMENT, Colo., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Metric today released its 2026 AI Experience Benchmark Report, revealing that AI is reshaping how consumers discover brands, driving new opportunities to build loyalty, while also raising the stakes for digital performance. The report finds that 98% of consumers will make repeat purchases from AI-recommended brands after a positive experience, but are twice as likely to abandon after a single instance of friction.

“AI-driven customers arrive with higher intent and built-in trust, creating a major opportunity for brands to win new customers,” said Mario Ciabarra, CEO and Founder of Quantum Metric.“At the same time, they come with higher expectations for a seamless experience, and if a brand can't deliver, they immediately abandon for a competitor. For digital teams, success now depends on understanding customer needs and acting quickly before AI-driven traffic turns into lost customers.”

What do findings show about how AI is changing digital customer experiences?



AI drives higher-intent behavior: Half of consumers use AI to find the best options, helping new brands gain visibility while increasing conversion rates by 10% YoY.

Tolerance for friction is near zero: AI-referred customers are 2x more likely to abandon after errors; 81% won't return after one poor experience.

AI investments are misaligned: 46% of consumers want better search/discovery, while most digital teams prioritize automating support (56%). Data trust limits adoption: 62% of digital leaders are concerned about misinterpreted data, and a majority say they need higher confidence in data quality and greater transparency to trust AI outputs.

This points to a fundamental shift in how digital performance is measured and delivered. As AI becomes a primary entry point for discovery, driving 111% YoY growth in referred traffic, consumers are arriving with decisions already forming and expectations already set. Unlike traditional journeys where users browse and compare, AI-referred customers come with higher intent and less patience, making each interaction more consequential. For retailers, financial institutions, hospitality brands, and more this is a call to rethink not just how they attract traffic, but how consistently they deliver on the AI promise AI already made.

What should digital teams do to succeed with AI-driven customers?

Digital teams are challenged with a defining paradox: they're expected to build trust with customers, yet many lack trust in even their own data. Just 34% of digital leaders say they have confidence in the data powering AI decisions, while nearly two-thirds worry about incorrect outputs, raising questions about how brands can deliver on AI's promise externally without first establishing it internally. To keep pace, teams must move beyond optimizing for conversion and focus on delivering consistent and meaningful experiences at every touchpoint. That means aligning AI investments with what consumers value, like better discovery, while ensuring data is accurate, connected, and actionable.

Success with AI will depend not only on visibility, but on the ability to consistently deliver seamless digital experiences and address issues before they impact trust and retention. Quantum Metric is addressing this challenge with the introduction of Felix Agentic, an autonomous digital experience analyst designed to eliminate the delays and complexity of traditional analytics. Powered by a dataset 2,700x richer than traditional analytics platforms, Felix Agentic continuously analyzes digital experiences to explain what changed, why it changed, and where it is impacting revenue. In turn, digital teams can more effectively anticipate friction, respond in real time, and deliver the consistent experiences required to retain today's high-intent customers.

For more information on Felix Agentic and Quantum Metric visit:

What is the report's methodology?

Findings from the 2026 AI Experience Benchmark Report are based on a survey of 1,500 consumers and 750 digital leaders across the US and UK between April 3-6, 2026, combined with aggregated behavioral data, providing a view into how AI-driven customer journeys perform in practice.

In this report, AI-referred traffic refers to consumer sessions that come directly to a brand site from AI chatbots including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude or Google Overviews. AI-recommended brands are defined as brands who appear in AI responses to consumer prompts or queries.

The full 2026 AI Experience Benchmark Report is available for download at:

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric is the leader in agentic digital analytics for the enterprise. The company provides the industry's most complete digital experience data, helping enterprises understand why customer behavior changes and act with the required speed and confidence for today's digital demands. Combining the industry's richest, most actionable data set with agentic AI, Quantum Metric delivers a simple, contextual understanding of customer behavior, technical signals, and impact as it relates to unique business goals and objectives. Global enterprises rely on Quantum Metric with the company supporting billions of digital interactions each month and reflecting insights from roughly half of the world's internet users. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Walker Sands, for Quantum Metric

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at