Terra Extends Momentum Across Production, Technology, And Deployment Of Sustainable Cement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company-wide progress focuses on expanding production and the build-out of commercial facilities for Terra's leading SCM solutions

GOLDEN, Colo., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra, a leading US-based low-carbon building materials company, today announced major progress in scaling and deploying its low-carbon cement technology, building on the momentum of its Series B last summer.

As the cement industry works to reduce its roughly 8% share of global CO2 emissions, Terra is demonstrating a practical path forward. Unlike many alternative approaches that require significant infrastructure changes or rely on scarce materials, Terra's technology uses abundant silicate rock from existing, permitted mines and integrates with current cement production systems through a drop-in process, enabling rapid adoption without costly overhauls.

“The industry needs solutions that perform reliably and can be deployed within today's systems,” said Bill Yearsley, CEO of Terra.“This combination of scalability, accessibility, and performance allows Terra to deliver cementitious materials that meet or exceed traditional standards-while dramatically reducing emissions. Our progress over the past year reflects our commitment to this vision and our disciplined focus on execution.”

From First Pilot Plant to Scalable Production

Construction of Terra's first full-scale manufacturing facility in Cleburne, Texas, is on schedule and within budget. Once operational in mid-2027, the plant will produce 240,000 tons annually of Terra's precisely engineered supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) to supply the rapidly growing Dallas-Fort Worth market.

With its initial plant advancing, Terra is replicating its model at scale. The company is advancing toward shovel-ready status for six additional facilities across North America, aiming to make its low-carbon cement solutions available in every major market.

Product Readiness

Terra's first product, OPUS SCMTM, is now commercially ready and capable of replacing up to 50% of traditional Portland cement in concrete, significantly reducing carbon emissions without compromising performance.

Additionally, Terra continues to advance OPUS ZEROTM, a full replacement for Portland cement, through extensive concrete trials evaluating durability and performance across a wide range of real-world applications.

Building for Continued Innovation

To support ongoing product development and deployment, Terra plans to break ground this month on a new 32,000-square-foot headquarters in Golden, Colorado. The facility will include advanced materials testing labs and expanded pilot-scale R&D facilities, enabling the company to further refine its technology and integrate emerging low-carbon energy sources into production.

Terra is also strengthening its leadership team with experienced industry operators. Dwayne Holland, PE, joins as Senior Vice President of Engineering following 18 years at KHD Humboldt Wedag, where he most recently led its North American business. He brings deep expertise in plant design, equipment, and project delivery. Additionally, Stephen Herald joins Terra as Technical Director after more than two decades at Holcim, where he advanced from field testing to regional technical leadership, with deep experience in concrete performance and quality.

Together, these additions reinforce Terra's ability to execute at industrial scale while ensuring product performance in real-world applications. Over the past 18 months, the company has grown its organization by approximately 25%, reflecting continued investment in execution and technical expertise. The company also continues to advance its footprint with the retention of a $52.6 million grant award from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation, supporting the planned deployment of a facility in the greater Salt Lake market.

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About Terra

Terra enables our partners to unlock low-carbon cement from source to deployment. As the critical component in creating concrete, the foundation of modern infrastructure, cement is responsible for 8% of the world's CO2 emissions. The CO2 and NOx emissions associated with cement make finding an alternative to current solutions a climate imperative.

Unique to Terra is their capability to work across a diverse range of silicate rock mineralogy, not constrained by feedstock availability. Terra's technology allows the company to create sustainable construction materials with the most abundant and accessible raw materials on earth from already approved and open mines.

Terra's first product, OPUS SCMTM (Supplementary Cementitious Material), is ready for commercial deployment, capable of replacing up to 50% OPC (Original Portland Cement) and addressing the industry's carbon emissions and dwindling feedstock challenges. Terra's OPUS ZEROTM, a potential 100% replacement of OPC, is in full concrete trials. Both leverage Terra's "drop-in" product solution, which seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure and sets the foundation for the transition to real zero cement.

Validated by third parties, Terra's materials perform equal to or better than traditional cementitious products.

Terra is headquartered in Golden, Colorado, and is led by a team of industry experts. For more information, please visit:

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