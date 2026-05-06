Varonis Announces Global Partners In Excellence Award Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual awards celebrate partners that go above and beyond by helping customers secure AI and the data that powers it

MIAMI, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the data and AI security leader, today announced the winners of its annual Partners in Excellence awards.

The program recognizes channel partners who worked diligently to deliver Varonis' top-ranked security solutions to customers worldwide. Varonis leadership selected the winners based on their accomplishments during the previous year.

“AI is changing the enterprise stack, with agents accessing data directly, at machine speed - and security must evolve with it,” said Patrick Fleming, VP of Global Channel at Varonis.“Our Partners in Excellence winners understand and embrace this shift, and they are helping customers modernize security while enabling safe AI use. Congratulations to this year's winners!”

Varonis Partners in Excellence Award Winners

Global Award Winners

Partner of the Year – CDW

Growth Partner of the Year – World Wide Technology

Marketplace Partner of the Year – Optiv

NAM Award Winners

Partner of the Year, North America – GuidePoint Security

Regional Excellence Partner of the Year, North America – Alchemy Technology Group

EMEA Award Winners

Partner of the Year, EMEA – Softcat

Regional Excellence Partner of the Year, EMEA – SCC

APAC Award Winners

Partner of the Year, APAC – Altisec Technologies

Regional Excellence Partner of the Year, APAC – CyberCX

About the Varonis Partners in Excellence Awards

The annual awards recognize outstanding partners that delivered exceptional business results and demonstrated a deep commitment to customers throughout 2025. Award recipients stood out by excelling in three key areas: delivering outstanding customer outcomes, achieving sustained business growth, and maintaining strategic alignment with Varonis.

Additional Resources



Find a Varonis partner on the Varonis Partner Locator.

See Varonis in action: schedule a 30-minute demo.

For more information on Varonis' solution portfolio, please visit . Visit our blog and join the conversation on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) secures AI and the data that powers it. The Varonis platform gives organizations automated visibility and control over their critical data wherever it lives and ensures safe and trustworthy AI from code to runtime. Backed by 24x7x365 managed detection and response, Varonis gives thousands of organizations worldwide the confidence to adopt AI, reduce data exposure, and stop AI-powered threats.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

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News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

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