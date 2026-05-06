365 Data Centers And Aphorio Carter Launch ~200 MW AI-Ready Data Center Pipeline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership targets high-density liquid to chip infrastructure across initial U.S. sites in Colorado, Kentucky, and additional growth markets over the next 9 to 24 months

NORWALK, Conn., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 365 Data Centers (“365”), a leading provider of high-density colocation, connectivity, and AI-enabled cloud services, has formed a strategic partnership with Aphorio Carter, the critical infrastructure and data center division of Carter Funds to develop about 200 megawatts of AI-ready data center capacity across key U.S. markets. Through this partnership, 365 and Aphorio Carter plan to identify, convert, and develop a portfolio of high-density data center facilities, with the first projects under letter of intent in Colorado and Kentucky.

365 is initially evaluating six sites where it would serve as the long-term operator, with projects expected to come online over the next 9 to 24 months. The facilities are being designed to support high-density liquid to chip infrastructure to meet growing AI and high-performance computing workloads. The company has initiated letters of intent (LOIs) for two priority locations: Aurora, Colorado, and Simpsonville, Kentucky. The company will subsequently pursue additional LOIs for sites in Trumbull, Connecticut; Louisville, Kentucky; Harrisonburg, Virginia; and Columbus, Ohio as part of an initial phased expansion strategy.

“Through this partnership, we're in an ideal position to create a new class of high-density infrastructure designed specifically for AI-era workloads,” said Derek Gillespie, CEO & CRO of 365 Data Centers.“Working with Aphorio Carter will allow us to create new value in existing assets while bringing new capacity online to support today's demand.”

Each facility is expected to support cabinet densities ranging from 50 to over 200 kW, positioning the portfolio to meet the requirements of next-generation compute applications.

Aphorio Carter's experience in real estate investment and redevelopment, combined with 365's operational capabilities, creates a powerful platform for accelerating time-to-market and maximizing asset performance.

“We've aligned the delivery of utility power with critical infrastructure allowing us to provide scalable, high-density infrastructure where it's needed most. This is a great partnership where we've got the real estate and the ability to supply the data center infrastructure inline with available utility capacity while 365 has a highly reliable O&M track record along with a healthy pipeline of customers,” stated John Regan, President & COO at Aphorio Carter.“Together, we're creating a scalable supply of power-rich environments that can be delivered faster and perform at a higher level than traditional developments.”

Further details on site locations and development timelines will become available as projects progress. Availability of space and power is subject to final contract and internal approvals. Specifications are subject to change during the development phase. This announcement reinforces 365 Data Centers' broader strategy to deliver AI-ready, high-performance infrastructure to enterprise clients in the modern digital era.

For more information about 365 Data Centers, visit .

To learn more about Aphorio Carter, go to .

About 365 Data Centers

365 Data Centers delivers a modern, AI-enabled intelligent infrastructure platform for mid‐market and enterprise organizations. The company's tailored services bring together high‐density data centers, private and dedicated cloud platforms, advanced connectivity, and AI capabilities. By converging colocation, connectivity, and cloud with an intelligence layer, 365 helps organizations deploy, scale, and optimize AI and digital workloads with confidence. Dedicated private AI services, managed services, consulting, and vertical AI solutions deliver cutting‐edge technology, data sovereignty, and cost optimization tailored to enterprise needs. With a single provider, one MSA, and unified support, customers gain a fully integrated infrastructure stack that ensures efficiency, control, and scalability.

About Aphorio Carter

Aphorio Carter is a data center real estate investment, development, and asset management platform focused on building and scaling institutional-quality digital infrastructure real asset portfolios. Backed by a leadership team with more than 100 years of combined experience, Aphorio Carter has collectively invested in and managed over $6.0 billion of data center real estate and led the execution of large-scale infrastructure projects across the U.S. The platform provides institutional and accredited investors access to a high-growth asset class with durable income and growth potential, backed by the accelerating demand for data center capacity, AI, connected devices, and the increasing global demand for data. Learn more at aphoriocarter.

Media Contact for 365 Data Centers

Amanda Lamadrid

iMiller Public Relations

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Media Contact for Aphorio Carter

Stacy Sheedy

Vice President, Marketing, Carter Funds

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813-358-5982