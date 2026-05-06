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US, Iran Reportedly Near Framework for Ceasefire, Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) United States and Iran are reportedly close to outlining a preliminary framework aimed at ending their ongoing conflict and establishing conditions for broader negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, according to diplomatic reporting cited in multiple sources.
The proposed arrangement is described as an initial memorandum that would formally declare a halt to hostilities and create a limited timeframe—reportedly around 30 days—for detailed follow-up negotiations.
Those subsequent talks would focus on several major issues, including the future of maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz, restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities, and the gradual easing of sanctions imposed by the United States.
According to the reported draft, Iran would agree to temporarily suspend uranium enrichment activities, while the US would consider phased relief of economic sanctions and the release of previously frozen Iranian financial assets.
The discussions also reportedly include adjustments to restrictions affecting shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, alongside broader de-escalation measures related to naval operations in the region.
Key unresolved points include the length of any enrichment suspension, with earlier proposals ranging from five to 20 years. Negotiators are now said to be considering intermediate terms, with figures around a decade or more discussed as potential compromises.
The draft framework is also said to include commitments from Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons development and to accept expanded international inspections, including unannounced verification visits by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Some elements of the proposal reportedly involve the relocation or reduction of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, though this remains a sensitive and previously disputed issue.
Possible locations for continued negotiations have been mentioned as neutral venues, reflecting efforts to structure a formal diplomatic process if the initial agreement is finalized.
The proposed arrangement is described as an initial memorandum that would formally declare a halt to hostilities and create a limited timeframe—reportedly around 30 days—for detailed follow-up negotiations.
Those subsequent talks would focus on several major issues, including the future of maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz, restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities, and the gradual easing of sanctions imposed by the United States.
According to the reported draft, Iran would agree to temporarily suspend uranium enrichment activities, while the US would consider phased relief of economic sanctions and the release of previously frozen Iranian financial assets.
The discussions also reportedly include adjustments to restrictions affecting shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, alongside broader de-escalation measures related to naval operations in the region.
Key unresolved points include the length of any enrichment suspension, with earlier proposals ranging from five to 20 years. Negotiators are now said to be considering intermediate terms, with figures around a decade or more discussed as potential compromises.
The draft framework is also said to include commitments from Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons development and to accept expanded international inspections, including unannounced verification visits by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Some elements of the proposal reportedly involve the relocation or reduction of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, though this remains a sensitive and previously disputed issue.
Possible locations for continued negotiations have been mentioned as neutral venues, reflecting efforts to structure a formal diplomatic process if the initial agreement is finalized.
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