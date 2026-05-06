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Erika Yamazaki

Erika Yamazaki


2026-05-06 09:07:39
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD candidate in Neuroscience, Northwestern University
Profile Articles

My research focuses on sleep and cognition. Previously, I studied the negative effects of sleep deprivation on cognition. Currently, I investigate how we can enhance a normal night of sleep to positively affect cognition and health.

Experience
  • –present PhD candidate in Neuroscience, Northwestern University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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