Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Colorado Boulder

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Kyle Manley is a postdoctoral fellow at the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder, based in Earth Lab and the People and Nature CoLab. He earned his PhD in Earth System Science from the University of California, Irvine in 2024. His research focuses on how global change reshapes coupled social-ecological systems, examining how climate change, biodiversity loss, wildfire, and urbanization jointly transform ecosystems and human well-being. More broadly, his work rethinks what“risk” from global change means through a social-ecological systems lens, highlighting how impacts are often interconnected, unevenly distributed, and not fully captured by traditional measures. Using data-driven models alongside social and remote sensing data, he works to reveal often hidden and unmeasured effects on communities, including changes to cultural and recreational benefits of nature.



2024–present Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences

2020–2024 Graduate Student Researcher, University of California Irvine, Department of Earth System Science

2019–2019 Instrument Systems Ecology Technician, National Ecological Observatory Network

2017–2018 Research Assistant, National Snow and Ice Data Center

2017–2018 Undergraduate Honors Researcher, University of Colorado Boulder, Department of Environmental Studies 2016–2016 Climate Outreach Coordinator, Environment Colorado



2024 University of California Irvine; Department of Earth System Science, PhD 2018 University of Colorado Boulder; Department of Environmental Studies, BA



2026 The True Worth of America's Public Lands: Social-ecological analyses reveal who will win and who will lose in the push to put federal land into private hands, Scientific American

2025 Climate change impacts the non-market value of nature: A case study of birding cultural ecosystem services in South Africa, PLOS Climate

2024 Climate and biodiversity change constrain the flow of cultural ecosystem services: A case study modeling birding across Africa, Science of The Total Environment

2022 Understanding social–ecological systems using social media data, Nature Reviews Earth & Environment

2022 Mapping and modeling the impact of climate change to recreational ecosystem services using machine learning and big data, Environmental Research Letters

2022 A review of machine learning and big data applications in addressing ecosystem service research gaps, Ecosystem Services 2020 Modeling the dynamic landscape evolution of a volcanic coastal environment under future climate trajectories, Frontiers in Earth Science

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