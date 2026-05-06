(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Venezuela's New Mining Law Approved May 06, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Roland Mineral Enterprises Corp. Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2026) - Roland Mineral Enterprises Corp. (TSXV: RME) is pleased to announce Venezuela's new 'Ley Orgánica de Minas,' Organic Mining Law (the "New Mining Law"), is now formally enacted and published in Venezuela's Official Gazette.

The New Mining Law represents a significant step in Venezuela's restructuring of its mining framework, opening the sector to international investment and aligning with a broader rapprochement between Caracas and Washington. Roland welcomes the New Mining Law and congratulates Venezuelan law makers. On March 27, 2026, Roland announced its Venezuela Mineral Rights Acquisition Program to identify, pursue and acquire mineral rights in Venezuela. Roland's Strategic Access Agreement with the prior legacy rights holder of the World Scale Las Cristinas gold deposit intends to give Roland access to Las Cristinas exploration and development data created by Placer Dome at a reported cost of over $171,000,000, and grants Roland the exclusive use and benefit of the geologists, accountants, legal advisors and others of the former legacy rights holder, providing Roland with direct access to consultants with first-hand knowledge of Las Cristinas and other Venezuelan gold deposits and projects. KEY PROVISIONS OF NEW MINING LAW The New Mining Law: Opens the mining sector to foreign investment to develop and mine gold and other minerals. Permits the commercialization of gold and other minerals both domestically and in foreign markets. Establishes mining concession terms for up to 30 years, renewable for two additional 10-year periods. Introduces mediation and arbitration mechanisms for dispute resolution with investors. Establishes royalty and tax frameworks, including royalties payable in cash or in kind. Roland views the New Mining Law as a significant step toward opening Venezuela's mining industry to international investment. Roland is pleased to announce the grant of a total of 250,000 stock options to acquire common shares of the Company exercisable at $0.28 per share, for a three-year term. The options are granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to applicable regulatory hold periods. Roland is at this time not proceeding with its non-brokered private placement financing announced on March 27, 2026. QUALIFIED PERSON The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Bohumil (Boris) Molak, PhD, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. ABOUT ROLAND MINERAL ENTERPRISES CORP. Roland Mineral Enterprises Corp. is a public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (Symbol: RME), focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium and lithium assets in Canada and the Americas. On March 27, 2026, Roland commenced its Venezuela Mineral Rights Acquisition Program to identify, pursue and acquire significant mineral rights in Venezuela. Roland seeks to create value through strategic acquisitions, disciplined exploration, technical excellence and strategic partnerships and relationships. Roland's projects include the Dominion Creek Dredge Gold project in the world-famous Klondike region of the Yukon Territory; the Gwyn Lake Gold project in the historic Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Gold Belt in Ontario; ownership of the Buck Lake platinum, palladium, nickel and copper project near the Lac des Iles Platinum and Palladium mine in Ontario; and a controlling interest in the Fox Creek Lithium Brine Project in Alberta, Canada. On behalf of the Board of Directors

ROLAND MINERAL ENTERPRISES CORP. PER: "Frank Garofalo" FRANK GAROFALO, B.Sc. (MIT), M.Sc., MBA (Harvard)

Vice-President, Business Development

For further information, contact:

Frank Garofalo

Boston, MA

Tel.: 617.947.6692 Mark C. Patchett, President

E-mail: ...

Tel: 604.213.8665

Toll Free: 1.888.880.2288

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note to US Investors:

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Roland Mineral Enterprises Corp. in the United States.

This news release is not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which we have no right to explore or mine. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Roland Mineral Enterprises Corp. in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Roland's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at . Roland Mineral Enterprises Corp. disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required.







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Source: Roland Mineral Enterprises Corp.