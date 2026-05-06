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Milk & Honey Wins King's Award For Enterprise In Sustainable Development
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Milk & Honey PR has been awarded the King's Award for Enterprise in sustainable development, becoming the first PR agency to receive the honour in this category.
The award, one of the UK's most prestigious business honours, recognises the agency's focus on integrating sustainability into its commercial model and client work.
Founded by Kirsty Leighton, the agency has built a purpose-led approach, including a commitment not to work with fossil fuel companies and to prioritise clients aligned with sustainability goals.
Leighton said:“This award belongs to every client who trusted us to tell their story honestly, every colleague who brings their purpose to work every day, and every organisation out there that dares to believe that business can and must be a force for good. We built Milk & Honey to be the proof point that sustainable business practice is the best business strategy. The King's Award tells us we got that right.”
She added:“Communications agencies are the hidden infrastructure of how organisations talk about themselves and their impact on the world. That means we have an outsized responsibility and an outsized opportunity. Milk & Honey has spent nine years proving you don't have to compromise commercial excellence to do the right thing.”
Over the past three years, between 25% and 34% of the agency's revenue has come from sustainability-focused mandates, reflecting a strategy that links purpose directly to commercial performance.
Milk & Honey is B Corp-certified and operates globally, with offices in London, Munich, New York, San Francisco and Singapore. Last week it was named as one of the best PR agencies in the UK by PRovoke Media.
The award, one of the UK's most prestigious business honours, recognises the agency's focus on integrating sustainability into its commercial model and client work.
Founded by Kirsty Leighton, the agency has built a purpose-led approach, including a commitment not to work with fossil fuel companies and to prioritise clients aligned with sustainability goals.
Leighton said:“This award belongs to every client who trusted us to tell their story honestly, every colleague who brings their purpose to work every day, and every organisation out there that dares to believe that business can and must be a force for good. We built Milk & Honey to be the proof point that sustainable business practice is the best business strategy. The King's Award tells us we got that right.”
She added:“Communications agencies are the hidden infrastructure of how organisations talk about themselves and their impact on the world. That means we have an outsized responsibility and an outsized opportunity. Milk & Honey has spent nine years proving you don't have to compromise commercial excellence to do the right thing.”
Over the past three years, between 25% and 34% of the agency's revenue has come from sustainability-focused mandates, reflecting a strategy that links purpose directly to commercial performance.
Milk & Honey is B Corp-certified and operates globally, with offices in London, Munich, New York, San Francisco and Singapore. Last week it was named as one of the best PR agencies in the UK by PRovoke Media.
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