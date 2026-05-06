I Asked Chatgpt, 'Who'll Be Next West Bengal CM?': AI Predicts BJP's Choice For Its First Chief Minister In The State

MENAFN - Live Mint) The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Election has delivered a landmark result. The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member assembly. This gives the party a clear and decisive majority to govern alone.

The Trinamool Congress, which has ruled since 2011, was reduced to just 80 seats. Outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has contested the results, alleging irregularities. However, political analysts widely regard the BJP mandate as conclusive and decisive.

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According to an earlier report on LiveMint, key contenders include Suvendu Adhikari, Samik Bhattacharya and Dilip Ghosh. Agnimitra Paul's name is also under consideration.

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.5 QUESTIONS1Who are the main contenders for the next West Bengal Chief Minister after the BJP's 2026 election victory?⌵

The main contenders for the next West Bengal Chief Minister are Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh. Samik Bhattacharya and Agnimitra Paul are also mentioned as other potential candidates, though less likely for the top post.

2What factors are considered important for the BJP's choice of West Bengal Chief Minister?⌵

The BJP is considering organizational strength, administrative experience, and electoral strategy. They also prefer leaders who are powerful yet structurally dependent on central leadership, and may prioritize stability and ideological consolidation post-victory.

3Why is Suvendu Adhikari considered a leading candidate for West Bengal CM?⌵

Suvendu Adhikari is seen as a leading candidate due to his role in the BJP's expansion in Bengal, his victory over Mamata Banerjee, and his grassroots appeal. AI platforms also note his potential to send a dramatic political message signaling a break from the past.

4What is Dilip Ghosh's potential advantage in the West Bengal CM race?⌵

Dilip Ghosh's advantage lies in his long organizational loyalty to the BJP and strong cadre acceptance, coming from within the party's organizational ecosystem. He is seen as a candidate who fits a post-victory governance template prioritizing stability and coordination.

5What was Mamata Banerjee's response to the 2026 West Bengal election results?⌵

Mamata Banerjee has contested the results, alleging irregularities and that the mandate was looted. She stated she would not resign, asserting that while the Election Commission officially declared the BJP the winner, her party had morally won.

Our previous report also noted the BJP's history of choosing a less prominent leader or a first-time MLA as the chief minister. Examples include Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan) and Rekha Gupta (Delhi).

I asked AI tools, such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Grok, to predict who'll become the next chief minister in West Bengal.“Discuss contenders, choose a name and give strong reasons,” I said. Check the response.

Suvendu Adhikari

All three AI platforms regard Suvendu Adhikari as the leading candidate. He defeated Mamata Banerjee in her own Bhabanipur constituency by a significant margin. He also won Nandigram for a third consecutive time with a 9,000-vote margin.

Grok notes his grassroots appeal, especially in rural Bengal and Purba Medinipur. Gemini highlights his role as the primary architect of the BJP's Bengal expansion.

ChatGPT describes him as the face of the anti-TMC movement in Bengal. In breakthrough elections, parties typically reward the commander who delivered victory. His insider knowledge of TMC's political machinery is seen as invaluable. Delhi values operational control, and Adhikari offers that in abundance.

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However, ChatGPT has introduced an important caveat in its assessment. His strong independent power base could concern the BJP high command. National parties sometimes hesitate before elevating regional strongmen too quickly.

The BJP prefers leaders who are powerful yet structurally-dependent on central leadership, AI says. ChatGPT places Adhikari's probability of becoming CM at 55%.

Dilip Ghosh

ChatGPT assigns Dilip Ghos a 40% probability, calling him a "governance-era appointee". Grok also acknowledges his strong political roots and grassroots organisational experience.

Unlike Adhikari, Ghosh is not a former TMC leader who crossed over. He comes from the BJP's organisational ecosystem itself. ChatGPT notes this distinction matters enormously within the party's internal culture.

He carries long organisational loyalty, strong cadre acceptance and simpler ideological messaging. Old BJP workers view him with far less factional suspicion than Adhikari.

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ChatGPT argues that, with Bengal conquered, the BJP may no longer need a wartime general. Instead, the party may prioritise stability, ideological consolidation and smoother coordination with Delhi. Dilip Ghosh fits that post-victory governance template more naturally, ChatGPT observes.

Other Contenders

Samik Bhattacharya, the current State BJP President, remains a recognised name. Grok describes him as a moderate and organisationally strong leader. However, ChatGPT notes he still lacks mass appeal across the state.

Agnimitra Paul has visibility but insufficient organisational gravity for the top post. Both platforms agree that the real decision sits between Suvendu and Dilip.

Final Verdict

ChatGPT concludes that Suvendu Adhikari still edges ahead for one key reason. BJP may want to send a dramatic political message with Bengal's first regime change. Adhikari symbolises that rupture from the Mamata era more sharply than Ghosh.

Grok and Gemini continue to back Adhikari as the consensus frontrunner. The BJP legislative party meeting on 8 May will formalise the final decision. The swearing-in ceremony is expected around 9 May.