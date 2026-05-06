Trump Threatens Renewed Strikes On Iran, Says 'Bombing Starts' If Nuclear Deal Not Reached

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, saying military action could intensify if negotiations fail.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said: "Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don't agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.”

US-Iran talks reportedly near framework deal

The remarks came after US media outlet Axios reported that Washington and Tehran were close to finalising a one-page memorandum of understanding, aimed at ending hostilities and laying the groundwork for broader nuclear negotiations.

The reported draft is expected to serve as an interim framework rather than a full agreement, with more detailed talks to follow.

Pause in US naval operation in Strait of Hormuz

Trump also announced a temporary suspension of a US military effort to escort commercial vessels through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, describing the operation as“Project Freedom”.

He said the pause followed just a day after its launch, citing diplomatic progress:“Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement,” Trump said, adding that the decision came after requests from“mediator Pakistan and other countries”.

This is a developing story