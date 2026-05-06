'He Brings A Different Brand Of Cricket': Raina Praises Shreyas Iyer's Leadership

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has showered praise on Shreyas Iyer, calling him a fearless leader who has consistently brought a fresh and aggressive style of cricket to every team he has represented in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Raina said that one of Iyer's biggest strengths is his ability to adapt quickly and create a strong identity for his side, no matter which franchise he plays for.

“Wherever he has gone, whichever franchise he has played for, he has brought a different brand of cricket. He has been fearless as a Captain and has led from the front,” Raina told Jio Hotstar.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter highlighted how Iyer has delivered results across teams like Delhi, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab, proving his value as a leader.

“Be it Delhi, KKR, or even Punjab, they played the final last year after a gap of 11 years. You can see why he is a good Captain, because the communication off the field seems to be brilliant. He backs his players,” he added.

Raina also drew a comparison between Iyer and former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, especially in terms of body language and the confidence they bring to the team.

“When you see him walk around with that swag, his body language reminds me of Azhar bhai. When Mohammad Azharuddin used to be the Captain, the players around him had a different level of confidence,” Raina noted.

According to Raina, Iyer's leadership stands out because it combines calmness with bold decision-making, something that is crucial in the fast-paced T20 format.

“Everyone has a different style of leadership, and with Shreyas, you get both composure and bold decision-making. When Punjab bat, you see them going all-out attack, and similarly with the bowling as well,” Raina concluded.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) currently lead the IPL 2026 points table with 13 points after nine matches. Led by captain Shreyas Iyer, the team started the season with a dominant seven-match unbeaten streak but has recently faced back-to-back losses against the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. They will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday.