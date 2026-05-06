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Palestinian Football Chief Calls for Sporting Accountability Over Israeli Violations
(MENAFN) The head of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, has said there is a lack of fairness in international sports governance amid ongoing tensions linked to Israeli actions in Palestinian territories. He argues that the situation reflects a broader failure of sporting institutions to apply consistent standards.
Speaking in an interview, Rajoub stated that Palestinian officials intend to continue efforts aimed at increasing pressure on the Israeli football federation through international governing bodies, including FIFA. He framed these efforts as legal in nature rather than political, insisting they are grounded in formal regulatory procedures.
According to him, the campaign focuses on documented claims involving violations of international sports rules and broader restrictions affecting Palestinian sports infrastructure and participation. He said that if existing regulations were applied consistently, they could justify disciplinary measures ranging from sanctions to possible suspension.
Rajoub outlined several key areas of concern raised by Palestinian sports authorities. The first relates to Israeli football clubs operating in settlements located in occupied territories, which he argues falls outside the permitted jurisdiction defined by international football regulations. The second involves alleged public statements by sports figures that, according to him, justify or support violence against civilians, which he says contradicts the values of global sport.
A third issue he highlighted concerns the impact of the broader conflict on Palestinian sports institutions, including damage to facilities, reported casualties among athletes, and movement restrictions that limit the ability to organize competitions or training activities.
He concluded that these conditions have created what he describes as an unequal sporting environment, where enforcement of rules is inconsistent, and where Palestinian football faces structural obstacles in participating on equal terms internationally.
Speaking in an interview, Rajoub stated that Palestinian officials intend to continue efforts aimed at increasing pressure on the Israeli football federation through international governing bodies, including FIFA. He framed these efforts as legal in nature rather than political, insisting they are grounded in formal regulatory procedures.
According to him, the campaign focuses on documented claims involving violations of international sports rules and broader restrictions affecting Palestinian sports infrastructure and participation. He said that if existing regulations were applied consistently, they could justify disciplinary measures ranging from sanctions to possible suspension.
Rajoub outlined several key areas of concern raised by Palestinian sports authorities. The first relates to Israeli football clubs operating in settlements located in occupied territories, which he argues falls outside the permitted jurisdiction defined by international football regulations. The second involves alleged public statements by sports figures that, according to him, justify or support violence against civilians, which he says contradicts the values of global sport.
A third issue he highlighted concerns the impact of the broader conflict on Palestinian sports institutions, including damage to facilities, reported casualties among athletes, and movement restrictions that limit the ability to organize competitions or training activities.
He concluded that these conditions have created what he describes as an unequal sporting environment, where enforcement of rules is inconsistent, and where Palestinian football faces structural obstacles in participating on equal terms internationally.
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