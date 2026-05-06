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Germany Raids Target Suspected Far-Right Extremists in Multiple Cities
(MENAFN) Authorities in western Germany conducted coordinated early-morning raids on Wednesday targeting individuals suspected of involvement in far-right extremist activity.
According to reports, security officials identified 10 suspects, all of them German nationals. One of the individuals was already being held in pretrial detention in connection with a separate case, as stated by reports.
The operations took place across eight cities in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia and were directed at a group identified as Jung und Stark (“Young and Strong”), according to reports.
Germany’s domestic intelligence service, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, also took part in the investigation alongside police forces.
The raids are part of ongoing efforts to monitor and counter suspected neo-Nazi and right-wing extremist networks within the country.
According to reports, security officials identified 10 suspects, all of them German nationals. One of the individuals was already being held in pretrial detention in connection with a separate case, as stated by reports.
The operations took place across eight cities in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia and were directed at a group identified as Jung und Stark (“Young and Strong”), according to reports.
Germany’s domestic intelligence service, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, also took part in the investigation alongside police forces.
The raids are part of ongoing efforts to monitor and counter suspected neo-Nazi and right-wing extremist networks within the country.
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