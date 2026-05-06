Blink Charging Teams With Emobi To Provide EV Charging Access Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration integrates Blink's nationwide charging network into Emobi's unified roaming and JustPlug ecosystem, expanding seamless access across fleets, automakers, and applications

Bowie, MD, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the“Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced it is teaming with Emobi, one of North America's largest EV charging roaming and JustPlug infrastructure. The collaboration connects Blink's extensive portfolio of fleet and public charging infrastructure into Emobi's unified roaming and JustPlug ecosystem, intended to bringing seamless roaming and automated charging experiences to one of North America's most widely deployed EV charging networks.

As EV adoption accelerates, drivers still face a fragmented charging landscape, managing multiple apps and inconsistent access across networks. This collaboration addresses that problem by unifying access, enabling drivers to charge seamlessly through apps and platforms they already use.

Blink manages more than 56,000 networked EV charging ports, with deployments across multifamily housing, campuses, workplaces, and fleet depots, in addition to a strong extensive public charging presence.

By integrating Blink's network into Emobi's roaming infrastructure, drivers are expected to be able to access Blink chargers through a wide range of automaker systems, fleet platforms, and mobile applications, with a standardized and reliable experience. The intended result is an enhanced charging experience that feels more personalized and closer to the simplicity of traditional fueling.

For fleet operators, Emobi's normalization and data standardization engine is expected to enable faster onboarding and reduce integration complexity, while delivering a more consistent charging experience for fleets through seamless access across networks. This further strengthens Emobi's role as the platform connecting charging networks into a driver-ready ecosystem.

The collaboration, which kicks off with an initial one-year term, also unlocks a path for Blink's customers toward fully automated charging through Emobi's JustPlug technology, enabling drivers to simply plug in and charge, with authentication and payment handled seamlessly in the background. JustPlug removes a major barrier to ISO-15118 Plug&Charge adoption and enables seamless, automated charging across DCFC fast chargers, Level 2 chargers, and other EV charging infrastructure solutions without requiring hardware upgrades or firmware changes.

“As charging networks scale, it becomes harder to stay attuned to the driver experience; but Blink has managed to do both, building one of the most recognized and driver-friendly networks in the market,” said Lin Sun Fa, CEO of Emobi.“By bringing Blink into Emobi's ecosystem, we're giving drivers the flexibility to charge through the platforms they choose, while enabling a seamless and fully automated experience with JustPlug.”

"This collaboration marks the latest in a series of significant milestones designed to enhance the EV driver experience and boost the accessibility of our charging solutions,” said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO at Blink.“We are excited to be teaming with Emobi to allow EV drivers to easily access and utilize our chargers. Blink maintains a 'right charger, right place, right time' mindset, allowing us to proactively address the growing infrastructure demands of EV drivers. Teaming with Emobi, enhances our ongoing strategy of network integration with leading providers across the EV ecosystem, which in turn is expected to drive charger utilization while allowing for a straightforward, user-friendly experience.”

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About Emobi

Emobi enables seamless and secure EV charging across networks, providing unified infrastructure for app makers, fleets, and automakers, while maximizing charger utilization. Its secure, fully automated charging technology, JustPlug, simplifies EV charging and works instantly with no special hardware or software required. Emobi holds two patents, integrates with over 160,000 chargers across the U.S. and Canada, and serves over 50 enterprise customers. Emobi is trusted by the U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Transportation and backed by global investors including Florida Funders and Y Combinator. For more information, visit .

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink's principal line of products and services include Blink's EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“expects,”“believes,”“will” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Blink's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict such as the Blink's collaboration with Emobi. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Blink's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Blink undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under federal securities law.

Emobi Media Contacts:

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Blink Media Contact

Felicitas Massa

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Blink Investor Relations Contact

Vitalie Stelea

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