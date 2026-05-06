Powerus Names Rear Admiral Milton (Jamie) Sands III To Advisory Board



Former Commander of U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command deepens senior military leadership and strengthens cross-domain autonomous systems strategy

Powerus recently announced a proposed merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: AGH), positioning Powerus to become publicly traded upon completion



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous Power Corporation, doing business as Powerus, today announced the appointment of Rear Admiral (Ret.) Milton“Jamie” Sands III to its Advisory Board. His background spans every domain of modern defense - maritime, ground, air, joint, and special operations - making him a uniquely suited voice as Powerus accelerates deployment of its autonomous systems portfolio across the U.S. military and allied forces.

Rear Admiral Sands will provide strategic counsel to Powerus leadership on the evolving role of autonomous systems in modern conflict and serve as a senior voice on defense and national security matters in the company's public engagement. Sands joins a senior advisory roster that includes Lt. General (Ret.) Keith Kellogg, former U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine, and General (Ret.) Charles Q.“CQ” Brown, Jr., former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Rear Admiral Sands also serves as President and CEO of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF). SOWF provides“cradle to career” education and support to the surviving children of U.S. Special Operations personnel who die in the line of duty, the children of Medal of Honor recipients, and the children of widowed active duty Special Operations personnel (specialops).

Rear Admiral Sands brings more than three decades of operational leadership across naval warfare, special operations, intelligence, strategy, and joint force command. Key assignments include:



SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team ONE

SEAL Team TWO



Commanding Officer, SEAL Team 8 (Joint Task Force Commander in Iraq 2010)

Commodore, Naval Special Warfare Group 2 (2016–2018)

Commander, Naval Service Training Command (2019–2021)

Commander, United States Special Operations Command Africa (2021–2023)



Chief of Staff, United States Special Operations Command (2023–2024) Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command (2024–2025)

“Powerus is addressing a problem that I've watched build for years across every theater I served in - the gap between the technology that exists and the speed at which it gets to the people who need it,” said Rear Admiral (Ret.) Sands.“That's a mission I'm proud to support. Our adversaries have moved fast, and this company is built to help the U.S. and allies move faster.”

Andrew Fox, CEO of Powerus, said:“Admiral Sands has dedicated his career to the defense of this country - and his commitment to the families of fallen special operations personnel through the Special Operations Warrior Foundation reflects exactly the kind of values we want around this table. His operational depth across naval warfare, joint special operations, and strategic command gives Powerus a perspective that spans the full spectrum of how autonomous systems get used, procured, and integrated. We're honored to have him.”

Brett Velicovich, Co-Founder of Powerus, added:“Admiral Sands has operated at the highest levels of joint special operations, strategic command, and naval leadership across multiple administrations. I served with him on the ground in Iraq and I'm proud to serve with him again in a new capacity, getting drone technology into the hands of the warfighters who need it most. His experience gives us a perspective that spans the full spectrum of how our autonomous systems get used, procured, and integrated - and that's directly valuable as we scale. We're glad to have him.”

This announcement follows Powerus's previously announced merger agreement with Aureus Greenway Holdings, Inc. (AGH), a transaction that, upon completion, is expected to result in Powerus becoming publicly traded on Nasdaq under the anticipated ticker symbol PUSA.

About Powerus

Powerus is powering the future of autonomous drone defense. Autonomous Power Corporation (APC), doing business as Powerus, is a U.S.-based platform company that acquires, integrates, and scales domestically manufactured autonomous systems for defense, critical infrastructure, and precision agriculture. Founded by a team with direct operational experience in active conflict environments worldwide, Powerus brings together field-validated technologies under a unified operating architecture supported by U.S.-based manufacturing and allied-nation partnerships. Powerus has announced a proposed merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: AGH) that is expected to result in the company trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol PUSA. For more information, visit

Merger Agreement

Under the terms of a previously announced agreement, Powerus will merge with and into a newly formed subsidiary of AGH, with Powerus continuing as the surviving entity and AGH adopting the name“Powerus Corporation.” The combined company expects to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol“PUSA.” The merger transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and a majority of each company's stockholders.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the effectiveness of a registration statement on Form S-4 covering shares of common stock offered to Powerus stockholders and receipt of required regulatory approvals. The merger is expected to close in summer 2026. There can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will be consummated or as to the timing of any such consummation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed business combination and anticipated benefits thereof, including future financial and operating results, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the transactions, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of either company or of the combined company following the merger, anticipated future results of either company or of the combined company following the merger, the anticipated benefits and strategic and financial rationale of the merger and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“targets,”“scheduled,”“plans,”“intends,”“goal,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“believes,”“forecasts,”“outlook,”“estimates,”“potential,” or“continue” or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions believed to be reasonable, but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AGH or Powerus to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, (1) the risk of delays in consummating the potential transaction, including as a result of required shareholder and regulatory approvals, including Nasdaq listing requirements which may not be obtained on the expected timeline, or at all, (2) the risk of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (3) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits and projected synergies of the potential transactions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, (4) the limited operational history of Powerus as a combined organization and integration risks of acquired businesses, (5) diversion of management's attention or disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction, including potential distraction of management from current plans and operations of AGH or Powerus and the ability of AGH or Powerus to retain and hire key personnel, (6) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the transaction, (7) the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (8) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings that may be instituted against AGH or Powerus related to the merger agreement or the transaction, (9) the risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction, (10) legislative, regulatory, political, market, economic and other conditions, developments and uncertainties affecting AGH's or Powerus's businesses; (11) the evolving legal, regulatory, tax, and international trade regimes; (12) the nature, cost and outcome of potential litigation and other legal proceedings, including any such proceedings related to the transactions, (13) restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact AGH's or Powerus's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; and (14) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, extreme weather, natural disasters, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as AGH's and Powerus's response to any of the aforementioned factors.

Additional factors which could affect future results of AGH and Powerus can be found in AGH's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at Neither Powerus nor AGH undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This document is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

In connection with the transaction, AGH will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include an information statement and preliminary prospectus of AGH. After the registration statement is declared effective, AGH will mail to its stockholders a definitive information statement. Additionally, AGH expects to file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the merger. Investors and security holders are urged to read the registration statement and joint information statement/prospectus when they become available (and any other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the transaction or incorporated by reference into the joint information statement/prospectus) because such documents will contain important information regarding the proposed transaction and related matters. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC by AGH through the website maintained by the SEC at or at AGH's website at

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