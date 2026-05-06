Pliant Therapeutics To Participate In The RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of integrin-based therapeutics, today announced its participation in the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference. Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Keith Cummings, M.D., Pliant's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the live webcast of the RBC fireside chat by visiting the Investor Relations' Events & Presentation page of Pliant's website. The webcast replay will be archived on the Pliant website for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of integrin-based therapeutics. Pliant's lead program is PLN-101095, an oral, small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of ICI-refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors. PLN-101095 is being investigated in FORTIFY, a Phase 1b indication expansion trial enrolling patients with NSCLC, tumors with high tumor mutational burden or clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Pliant's preclinical research is focused on tissue-specific delivery and internalization of drug payloads utilizing integrin receptor-binding molecules with programs focused on delivering siRNAs to skeletal muscle cells, adipocytes, and renal cells.

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Investor and Media Contact:

Christopher Keenan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

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