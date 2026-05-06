Viscount Mining Drills Visible Silver-Bearing Mineralization Across First Three Holes At The Kate Resource In Silver Cliff
| Hole
ID
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
| Dip
(°)
|Ag (g/t)
|Including
|16-01
|18.3
|32
|13.7
|-60
|923.7
|3.0 m at 2330 g/t
|16-03
|25
|34.1
|9.1
|-60
|241.1
|1.5 m at 694 g/t
|16-04
|17.1
|36.9
|19.8
|-60
|191.4
|1.5 m at 929 g/t
|16-05
|19.8
|33.5
|13.7
|-60
|390.5
|3.1 m at 942.2 g/t
|16-07
|23.5
|38.7
|15.2
|-60
|153.2
|7.6 m at 252.7 g/t
|16-08
|32
|52.7
|20.7
|-60
|230.5
|3.1 m at 780.5 g/t
|16-09
|25.9
|42.7
|16.8
|-60
|126.8
|7.6 m at 220.8 g/t
|17-01
|24
|33
|9
|-90
|113.5
|3.0 m at 237.5 g/t
|17-02
|1.5
|34.5
|33
|-90
|93.4
|6.0 m at 214.5 g/t
|17-04
|16.5
|37.5
|21
|-90
|122.2
|3.0 m at 401.0 g/t
|17-05
|9.5
|24.5
|15
|-90
|279.6
|7.5 m at 477.0 g/t
|17-06
|0
|24.5
|24.5
|-90
|149.9
|1.5 m at 668.0 g/t
|17-07
|6
|24
|18
|-90
|64.3
|1.5 m at 142.0 g/t
|17-10
|24
|46.5
|22.5
|-90
|109.7
|4.5 m at 195 g/t
|20-01
|19.5
|41.1
|21.6
|-90
|100.6
|2.7 m at 197.8 g/t
|20-02
|15.5
|25.6
|10.1
|-90
|64.9
|4.0 m at 93.1 g/t
|20-03
|15.1
|30
|14.9
|-90
|703.6
|1.5 m at 3280 g/t
|20-05
|15.5
|32.3
|16.8
|-90
|102.8
|3.0 m at 273.5 g/t
|20-09
|45.7
|51.8
|6.1
|-90
|88.6
|1.5 m at 281.0 g/t
|20-10
|0
|19.5
|19.5
|-90
|55
|1.5 m at 169.0 g/t
|21-01
|11
|29.6
|18.6
|-90
|147.6
|1.5 m at 1010 g/t
Note: Intervals reported above are core-length intervals; true widths are not known. Historic data is sourced from Viscount's prior KSR drill campaigns (drill years 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021, denoted by the leading digits of the Hole ID).
Project Geology
The Silver Cliff Project lies within the Wet Mountain Valley, a fault-block basin bordered by the Sangre de Cristo Range to the west and the Wet Mountains to the east - both uplifted by significant Laramide and later Cenozoic faulting. The project area overlies a large caldera and porphyry-system complex with both precious and base metal potential, hosted in a heavily eroded Tertiary-aged rhyolitic volcanic center comprising numerous overlapping flows, plugs and dikes (mapped by W. Scharp, USGS map I-1081, 1971) that are partially concealed by Pleistocene gravels. The Tr2 unit sits stratigraphically above Tr3; both have hosted silver mineralization in Viscount's drilling, with Tr2 returning the highest historic grades in the district.
Next Steps
- Drilling continues with further holes planned around and to the north of the Kate Silver Resource.
Drill core from completed holes is being processed and prepared for shipment to Skyline Labs, Tucson, Arizona; the Company will release assay results as they are received and verified.The Company will continue to provide regular operational and exploration updates as the program advances.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody
All Viscount's drilling to date has been core. The Company has implemented a rigorous quality assurance/quality control program at the Silver Cliff project. Core is retrieved from the drill site to a locked storage facility, where it is logged on site by Christina Ricks, project geologist, and then cut by independent geologists. Half of the core is bagged, and standards, blanks and duplicates are frequently inserted into the sample stream. These are then boxed and shipped via USPS to Skyline Labs in Tucson, Arizona for sample preparation and analysis. Pulps and rejects will then be retrieved and stored with the split core at the Company's locked facility.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg, P.G., an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). On-site geological logging and field supervision of the 2026 program is being conducted by Christina Ricks, project geologist. Visual descriptions of drill core are qualitative observations only and are not a substitute for laboratory assay data. Mineral identifications made in hand-specimen are subject to confirmation by laboratory analysis. Readers are cautioned that mineralization observed in drill core may not be representative of the deposit as a whole, and that assay results, once received, may differ materially from visual estimates. Historic results are not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be returned by the 2026 program.
About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF)
Viscount Mining Corp. is a project generator and mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-quality silver, gold, and copper assets in the Western United States. The Company's portfolio includes the Silver Cliff silver project in Colorado and the Cherry Creek multi-metal district in Nevada.
Silver Cliff Project - Colorado
Silver Cliff is in the historic Hardscrabble Silver District and comprises 96 lode claims with year-round paved access and established local infrastructure. The project covers a large volcanic caldera system recognized for its silver, gold, and base-metal potential.
The property includes two principal zones of focus:
- Kate Deposit (Silver Resource Area): The Kate hosts a NI 43-101 compliant near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: Measured & Indicated and Inferred silver resources were reported in the Company's technical disclosure; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology).
- Passiflora Porphyry Target: Historical and modern drilling indicates extensive hydrothermal alteration consistent with a large porphyry system. Recent drilling by Viscount (hole PF-23-03A) intersected 843.9 metres of continuous Gold-Copper mineralization, which the Company interprets as being on the periphery of a potentially larger intrusive centre. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions.
Cherry Creek Project - Nevada
Cherry Creek covers 219 unpatented and 19 patented claims in a well-known historic mining district approximately 50 miles north of Ely. The property includes more than 20 past-producing mines and hosts several styles of mineralization, including silver-gold veins, carbonate-replacement (CRD) zones, jasperoids, and porphyry-related alteration. The district is 100% controlled by Viscount and is considered highly prospective for multi-metal discoveries within the broader mineralized system.
For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Jim MacKenzie"
President, CEO and Director
For further information, please contact:
Viscount Investor Relations
Email: ...
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Viscount Mining's operations, exploration and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions and projections of the future. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements with respect to the actual size of the anomaly, feasibility, grade of mineralization and the content of the mineralization. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Viscount Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the exploration and development and operation of Viscount Mining's projects, the actual results of current exploration, development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future precious metals prices, as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of our business filed in Viscount Mining's required securities filings on SEDARPlus. Although Viscount Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Viscount Mining Corp.
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