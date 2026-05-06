Canadian Firm Craft Public Relations Named Best Agency To Work For In North America

MENAFN - PRovoke) NEW YORK-Canadian agency Craft Public Relations was named Best Agency to Work For in North America-based on a survey of more than 2,000 employees from more than 30 agencies-at least night's North American SABRE Awards dinner in New York.Craft took home top honors after an evening of awards that recognized Best Agencies to Work For in four categories:

Best Boutique Agency to Work For: Diffusion PR Best Small Agency to Work For: Craft Public Relations Best Midsize Agency to Work For: M Booth Best Large Agency to Work For: Ruder Finn

In all 20 of the participating firms were certified as Best Agencies to Work For. And Paul Holmes, PRovoke Media founder, said:“In difficult economic times, PR agencies still need to compete aggressively to attract and retain the best employees, and these firms all demonstrated a commitment to creating an outstanding workplace culture and becoming an employer of choice.”



Craft Public Relations was described by its employees as“vibrant” and“welcoming,”“collaborative” and“creative.” Almost all respondents cited“the people” when asked what they liked most about the firm, but some provided more context:“A wildly creative, incredibly hard-working group who care deeply about the work, our clients and each other,” one explained.



Added another:“Everyone is excited and determined to do their best work, and do it together-truly acting as a team to execute innovative and successful campaigns.”



Asked whether they would recommend the agency to a friend, Craft received an employee Net Promoter Score of 100, with not a single“detractor” (a score of six or lower on a scale of 1-10) among the 35 respondents. In fact, only one respondent scored the agency an eight-the remainder were promoters (nine of 10),