Raxaul Airport Reconstruction Tender To Boost Bihar's Connectivity

The Bihar Government has issued a tender for the reconstruction of Raxaul Airport, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced on Wednesday. The project is aimed at strengthening regional connectivity in the border areas of the state and improving air travel facilities in the Champaran region.

Chief Minister Choudhary further said that the initiative would provide a major boost to trade, tourism, and the local economy, while also signalling Bihar's readiness for accelerated development. "Great news for Bihar, thanks to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji! Tender issued for the reconstruction of Raxaul Airport [?]. In a significant initiative to connect the state's border region with national and international connectivity, a tender has been issued for engineering consultancy services for the construction of airside infrastructure, including the runway, apron, and taxiway at Raxaul Airport. This project will facilitate air travel in the Champaran region, while also infusing new energy into trade, tourism, and the local economy. With the resolve of the double-engine government, Bihar is now ready to scale new heights of development," the CM said.

CM Welcomes Vietnam President To Lam

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had extended a warm welcome to Vietnam President To Lam upon his arrival in Gayaji for a three-day State visit to India. The Chief Minister noted that the visit would serve to "strengthen the bilateral relations" between the two countries.

Sharing his remarks on social media platform X, Choudhary stated, "We extended a warm welcome and hearty greetings to the President of Vietnam, To Lam, upon his arrival in Gayaji -- a city steeped in spirituality, culture, and heritage." He further observed that the "historic visit will undoubtedly elevate the deep-rooted ties between India and Vietnam to new heights."

President To Lam, who is also the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, is scheduled to remain in the country until May 7. This trip represents his inaugural visit to India since being elected as President earlier this month.

Official Engagements and High-Level Talks

During his visit, the Vietnamese leader was accorded a "ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan" today. The Vietnamese leader was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at the presidential palace.

Ahead of the formal ceremony, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval held talks with President Lam on Tuesday to explore ways of bolstering the "comprehensive strategic partnership" shared by the two nations.

President Lam is slated to hold extensive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, their dialogue is anticipated to cover bilateral relations alongside pressing "regional and global issues." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)