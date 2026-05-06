Manoj Tiwari Hits Out At Mamata, Links Refusal To Resign With 'Anti-Democratic Mindset'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) BJP MP, Manoj Tiwari, on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, over her refusal to resign following the election defeat, alleging that her stance reflects a disregard for democratic principles and constitutional norms.

Speaking to IANS, Tiwari said that there is no provision that mandates a Chief Minister to remain in office after losing political legitimacy and emphasised that the Constitution provides a clear and dignified path for transition of power.

"There is no such option. If the Chief Minister's chair were to be lost only after resigning, then many people in this country would never resign. But that is not how it works. This country runs on the Constitution, and the Constitution also provides a dignified exit. The process is that you go and sign, and your dignity is maintained, that you have accepted it," he said.

He further asserted that in a parliamentary democracy, the ultimate test of legitimacy lies in the numbers on the floor of the House.

"As soon as confidence is tested in the House, the government will be formed based on whoever has the numbers," Tiwari added.

Taking a swipe at Banerjee, he alleged that her remarks and actions indicate a negative approach towards democratic institutions.

"I believe Mamata is revealing her negativity. She is showing that she is opposed to democracy and the Constitution. And we are quite happy that this side of hers is coming out before the country and the people of West Bengal," he said.

Reacting to reports of violence and vandalism in West Bengal and directions issued by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for strict action, the BJP MP accused ruling party workers in the state of having a history of political violence.

"They are known for resorting to violence. In the last election as well, hundreds of people were killed, and the dignity of many women and daughters was violated. There have also been sporadic incidents, but this is the first major case of such violence, and it should certainly be punished in the strictest possible manner," he said.

Tiwari stressed that exemplary punishment is necessary to deter such incidents in the future. "Such a punishment should be given that people who commit such acts will be deterred and will fear the consequences," he added.

In a strongly worded remark, the BJP MP also targeted Trinamool Congress leaders, saying, "They have their entire lives left to keep doing drama; Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata can go on with their theatrics. Democracy and the Constitution are not dependent on anyone's drama."

Referring to recent political statements around Sanatan Dharma, Tiwari backed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asserting that those who insult Sanatan are bound to face defeat.

"CM Yogi said that whoever insults Sanatan is bound to face defeat - there is no doubt about it. Self-respect comes above everything. Anyone who tries to do wrong against Sanatan - Bengal itself is an example and look at Tamil Nadu too. M.K. Stalin and his son made statements against Sanatan, but they themselves faced defeat. I and the entire country agree with what Yogi Adityanath said," he asserted.