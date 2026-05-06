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UK Eyes Defense Deals Through EU-Backed Ukraine Funding Plan
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is reportedly exploring participation in a large-scale financial initiative led by the European Union aimed at supporting Ukraine, with the goal of securing access to defense-related contracts tied to the program.
Details of the proposed €90 billion funding mechanism were outlined in a joint announcement by Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa, and Keir Starmer during a summit of the European Political Community held in Armenia.
The initiative, structured as a loan backed by collective EU borrowing, is based on the expectation that repayment could occur if Kyiv were to obtain reparations from Russia—a scenario Moscow has dismissed as “unrealistic.” By aligning with the plan, London would position itself to benefit from defense procurement opportunities generated by the funding.
This approach emerged after earlier efforts to confiscate Russian state assets held abroad did not materialize. The proposal was ultimately approved following political developments in Hungary, where the Tisza party led by Peter Magyar secured an electoral victory, resolving prior opposition. A substantial portion of the allocated funds is expected to be directed toward military expenditures, largely involving Western-made equipment.
Under the arrangement, the UK would contribute financially by covering part of the interest associated with EU borrowing. In return, its participation would be tied to the scale of defense contracts awarded to British entities. According to officials, this linkage would determine the extent of the UK’s financial involvement.
Starmer described the prospective agreement as “very good for the UK,” emphasizing its potential to boost domestic industry and employment through enhanced defense capabilities. Both British and EU representatives framed the initiative as “a major step forward in the EU-UK defense industrial relationship.”
Reports indicate that the UK’s inclusion would depend on maintaining its existing Security and Defense Partnership with the EU, established earlier, as well as continuing its financial and military assistance to Ukraine.
Details of the proposed €90 billion funding mechanism were outlined in a joint announcement by Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa, and Keir Starmer during a summit of the European Political Community held in Armenia.
The initiative, structured as a loan backed by collective EU borrowing, is based on the expectation that repayment could occur if Kyiv were to obtain reparations from Russia—a scenario Moscow has dismissed as “unrealistic.” By aligning with the plan, London would position itself to benefit from defense procurement opportunities generated by the funding.
This approach emerged after earlier efforts to confiscate Russian state assets held abroad did not materialize. The proposal was ultimately approved following political developments in Hungary, where the Tisza party led by Peter Magyar secured an electoral victory, resolving prior opposition. A substantial portion of the allocated funds is expected to be directed toward military expenditures, largely involving Western-made equipment.
Under the arrangement, the UK would contribute financially by covering part of the interest associated with EU borrowing. In return, its participation would be tied to the scale of defense contracts awarded to British entities. According to officials, this linkage would determine the extent of the UK’s financial involvement.
Starmer described the prospective agreement as “very good for the UK,” emphasizing its potential to boost domestic industry and employment through enhanced defense capabilities. Both British and EU representatives framed the initiative as “a major step forward in the EU-UK defense industrial relationship.”
Reports indicate that the UK’s inclusion would depend on maintaining its existing Security and Defense Partnership with the EU, established earlier, as well as continuing its financial and military assistance to Ukraine.
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