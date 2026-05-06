One Stop Systems Reports Q1 2026 Results
|EBITDA from Continuing Operations
| For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
|(362,588
|)
|$
|(2,279,393
|)
|Depreciation
|184,151
|194,780
|Amortization of right-of-use assets net of change in operating lease liability
|(5,207
|)
|(2,032
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|655,128
|578,405
|Interest income
|(296,138
|)
|(73,066
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|175,346
|$
|(1,581,306
|)
|EBITDA from Discontinued Operations
| For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|$
|(157,274
|)
|$
|261,759
|Post-closing adjustments to gain on sale
|157,274
|-
|Depreciation
|-
|29,068
|Stock-based compensation expense
|-
|34,156
|Interest expense
|-
|14,186
|Interest income
|-
|555
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|109,466
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|-
|$
|449,190
|Consolidated EBITDA
| For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(519,862
|)
|$
|(2,017,634
|)
|Post-closing adjustments to gain on sale
|157,274
|-
|Depreciation
|184,151
|223,847
|Amortization of right-of-use assets net of change in operating lease liability
|(5,207
|)
|(2,032
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|655,128
|612,561
|Interest expense
|-
|14,186
|Interest income
|(296,138
|)
|(72,511
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|109,466
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|175,346
|$
|(1,132,116
|)
(Dollars may not calculate due to rounding)
Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of certain items and, therefore, has not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that exclusion of certain selected items assists in providing a more complete understanding of our underlying results and trends and allows for comparability with our peer company index and industry. We use this measure along with the corresponding GAAP financial measures to manage our business and to evaluate our performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace. The Company defines non-GAAP income (loss) as income or (loss) before amortization, government funded programs, impairment of long lived assets, stock-based compensation, expenses related to discontinued operations, and acquisition costs. Adjusted EPS expresses adjusted income (loss) on a per share basis using weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. We expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted EPS financial adjustments described above, and investors should not infer from our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.
The following table reconciles non-GAAP net income and basic and diluted earnings per share:
|Non- GAAP Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations
| For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
|(362,588
|)
|$
|(2,279,393
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|655,128
|578,405
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|292,540
|$
|(1,700,988
|)
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|24,680,886
|21,384,599
|Diluted
|25,782,364
|22,000,265
|Non- GAAP Adjusted EPS from Discontinued Operations
| For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|$
|(157,274
|)
|$
|261,759
|Post-closing adjustments to gain on sale
|157,274
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense
|-
|34,156
|Non-GAAP net income from discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|295,915
|Non-GAAP net income from discontinued operations per share:
|Basic
|$
|-
|$
|0.01
|Diluted
|$
|-
|$
|0.01
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|24,680,886
|21,384,599
|Diluted
|25,782,364
|22,000,265
|Consolidated Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS
| For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net loss
|$
|(519,862
|)
|$
|(2,017,634
|)
|Post-closing adjustments to gain on sale
|157,274
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense
|655,128
|612,561
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|292,540
|$
|(1,405,073
|)
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|24,680,886
|21,384,599
|Diluted
|25,782,364
|22,000,265
(Dollars may not calculate due to rounding)
Forward-Looking Statements
One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements include but are not limited to statements in this press release relating to the Company's expected financial performance and outlook for 2026, including anticipated revenue growth, gross margin and EBITDA expectations; anticipated demand trends across defense and commercial markets; expected customer-funded development activity; the Company's ability to execute its strategic plan and secure positions on large, multi-year programs; opportunities related to defense and national security programs and commercial applications such as aerospace, autonomous systems, construction and healthcare; the anticipated benefits from the sale of Bressner Technology GmbH, including improved focus on higher-margin opportunities; and the potential impact of supply chain conditions, component availability and government budget considerations on the Company's operations and results. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of its plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to expected increases in sales, revenues and profitability, non-GAAP financial measures, our multi-year strategy, expected market growth, continued or new demand for our products, increase in margins, and operating expenses. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC, as well as those relating to current geopolitical conditions, defense spending changes, the Company's ability to successfully scale production, manage program execution, and meet customer delivery schedules, semiconductor supply constraints, and customer concentration. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Media Contacts:
Robert Kalebaugh
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Tel (858) 518-6154
Email contact
Investor Relations:
Andrew Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
Tel (216) 464-6400
Email contact
| ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC. (OSS)
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|Unaudited
|Audited
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|24,339,602
|$
|31,174,880
|Restricted cash
|2,204,439
|2,200,096
|Short-term investments
|10,033,654
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|5,313,769
|11,549,718
|Inventories, net
|6,766,659
|5,420,439
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|730,002
|472,884
|Total current assets
|49,388,125
|50,818,017
|Property and equipment, net
|505,504
|674,654
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,169,837
|1,216,871
|Deposits and other
|35,073
|38,093
|Intangible assets, net
|73,908
|73,908
|Total Assets
|$
|51,172,447
|$
|52,821,543
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,792,922
|$
|1,716,389
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|2,467,379
|3,630,130
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|230,075
|219,097
|Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|157,274
|-
|Total current liabilities
|4,647,650
|5,565,616
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|1,186,643
|1,249,862
|Total liabilities
|5,834,293
|6,815,478
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Stockholders' equity
| Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;
24,769,017 and 24,583,775 shares issued and outstanding
|2,477
|2,458
|Additional paid-in capital
|62,841,899
|62,968,973
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(20,993
|)
|-
|Accumulated deficit
|-17,485,229
|(16,965,367
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|45,338,154
|46,006,064
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|51,172,447
|$
|52,821,543
| ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC. (OSS)
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars may not calculate due to rounding)
| For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenue:
|Product
|$
|7,064,248
|$
|4,796,435
|Customer funded development
|1,005,362
|410,375
|8,069,610
|5,206,810
|Cost of revenue:
|Product
|3,635,581
|2,487,818
|Customer funded development
|266,470
|349,782
|3,902,051
|2,837,600
|Gross profit
|4,167,559
|2,369,210
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|2,444,745
|1,908,383
|Marketing and selling
|1,576,962
|1,606,876
|Research and development
|817,039
|1,205,142
|Total operating expenses
|4,838,746
|4,720,401
|Loss from operations
|(671,187
|)
|(2,351,191
|)
|Other income (expense), net:
|Interest income
|296,138
|73,066
|Other income (expense), net
|12,461
|(1,267
|)
|Total other income, net
|308,599
|71,798
|Loss before income taxes
|(362,588
|)
|(2,279,393
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|Loss from continuing operations
|(362,588
|)
|(2,279,393
|)
|(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|(157,274
|)
|261,759
|Net loss
|(519,862
|)
|(2,017,634
|)
|Per share basis:
|Basic:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.01
|Basic loss per share
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Diluted:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.01
|Diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|24,680,886
|21,384,599
|Diluted
|24,680,886
|22,000,265
| ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC. (OSS)
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
| For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from continuing operating activities:
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
|(362,588
|)
|$
|(2,279,393
|)
| Adjustments to reconcile loss from continuing operations to net cash provided
by (used in) continuing operating activities:
|Depreciation
|184,151
|194,780
|Provision for credit losses
|-
|(100
|)
|Unrealized losses (gains) on short term investments
|20,993
|(4,572
|)
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|47,035
|61,610
|Stock-based compensation expense
|655,128
|578,405
|Change in warranty reserves
|60,000
|-
|Change in inventory reserves
|52,489
|(146,200
|)
|Change in security deposits
|3,019
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|6,235,950
|(254,506
|)
|Inventories
|(1,398,709
|)
|20,968
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(257,099
|)
|(157,367
|)
|Accounts payable
|76,533
|1,435,311
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(1,222,752
|)
|(890,479
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(52,242
|)
|(63,642
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities
|4,041,908
|(1,505,184
|)
|Cash flows from continuing investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(15,001
|)
|(6,441
|)
|(Purchase) sale of marketable securities
|(10,075,640
|)
|601,860
|Net cash (used in) provided by continuing investing activities
|(10,090,641
|)
|595,419
|Cash flows from continuing financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|47,946
|373,310
|Payment of withholding taxes on stock-based awards
|(830,148
|)
|(243,654
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by continuing financing activities
|(782,202
|)
|129,656
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from continuing operations
|(6,830,935
|)
|(780,109
|)
|Net cash flow from discontinued operating activities
|-
|369,588
|Net cash flow from discontinued investing activities
|-
|(10,924
|)
|Net cash flow from discontinued financing activities
|-
|-
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from discontinued operations
|-
|358,664
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|-
|125,820
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(6,830,935
|)
|(295,625
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period:
|33,374,976
|6,794,093
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|26,544,041
|$
|6,498,468
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