Twin Disc Announces Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN) today reported results for the third quarter ended March 27, 2026. Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Sales increased 19.0% year-over-year to $96.7 million

Gross margin of 28.1%, expanded 134 basis points over prior year

Net income attributable to Twin Disc was $3.3 million and EBITDA* of $9.4 million

Delivered positive Operating Cash Flow of $5.3 million and Free Cash Flow* of $1.8 million during the quarter

Robust six-month backlog of $179.5 million supported by healthy ongoing demand Continued momentum in defense, supporting Finland facility expansion to deliver long-term growth CEO Perspective “Our third quarter results marked the beginning of the strong second-half performance we anticipated. We delivered meaningful sales growth, margin expansion and improved free cash flow generation, driven by solid execution and healthy demand across our end markets. Marine and propulsion systems remained a key driver of both top- and bottom-line expansion, supported by continued demand for our Veth products,” commented John H. Batten, President and Chief Executive Officer of Twin Disc. “Looking ahead, strong demand continues to support healthy order momentum and a growing, record backlog, including increased activity from our defense-related programs. At the same time, we remain focused on advancing internal initiatives that optimize our manufacturing footprint and support future growth, including relocating production to mitigate tariff exposure and adding capacity to support our expanding defense business. Together with improving profitability, these actions position Twin Disc well to capitalize efficiently on robust end market demand and drive long-term growth,” Mr. Batten concluded. Third Quarter Results

Sales for the fiscal 2026 third quarter increased 19.0% year-over-year to $96.7 million, driven largely by strength in the Company's Veth products in Marine and Propulsion Systems. On an organic basis*, which excludes the impacts of acquisitions and foreign currency exchange, fiscal third quarter 2026 sales increased 7.0% year-over-year. Sales by product group (certain amounts have been reclassified from Marine and Propulsion to Other):

Product Group

(Thousands of $): Q3 FY26 Sales Q3 FY25 Sales Change (%) Marine and Propulsion Systems $59,146 $49,297 20.0% Land-Based Transmissions 21,715 17,776 22.2% Industrial 11,215 9,734 15.2% Other 4,618 4,435 4.1% Total $96,684 $81,242 19.0%





Twin Disc delivered double-digit growth year-over-year in the North American region which drove a shift in the distribution of sales across geographical regions. A greater proportion of sales came from the North American region, with a lower proportion of sales coming from the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Gross profit increased 25.0% to $27.1 million compared to $21.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Third quarter gross margin increased approximately 134 basis points to 28.1% from the prior year period, reflecting the benefit of incremental volume and successful margin improvement initiatives.

Marketing, engineering and administrative (ME&A) expense increased by $1.5 million, or 7.6%, to $21.3 million, compared to $19.8 million in the prior year quarter. As a percentage of sales, ME&A expenses decreased by 234 basis points primarily driven by operational leverage, partially offset by the addition of Kobelt along with an inflationary impact on wages and benefits.

Net income attributable to Twin Disc for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $3.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to Twin Disc of ($1.5) million, or ($0.11) per diluted share for the third fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year change was driven by an increase in operating income and a decrease in other expense when compared to the prior year period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $9.4 million in the third quarter, up 135.1% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Certain items impacting EBITDA for the third quarter 2026 include:



(Thousands of $): Q3 FY26 Q3 FY25 Restructuring $ 309 $ 287 Non-cash stock based compensation 748 1,004 Acquisition costs - 396 Currency translation (gain)/loss (1,036 ) 1,301 Non-cash defined benefit pension amortization 690 231





On a consolidated basis, the backlog of orders to be shipped over the next six months is approximately $179.5 million, compared to $175.3 million at the end of the second quarter. As a percentage of six-month backlog, inventory decreased from 93.1% at the end of the second quarter, to 89.3% at the end of the third quarter. Compared to the third fiscal quarter of 2025, cash decreased 0.8% to $16.1 million, total debt increased 10.5% to $45.1 million, and net debt* increased $4.4 million to $29.0 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher long-term debt related to the Kobelt acquisition.

CFO Perspective

Jeffrey S. Knutson, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary stated,“Our third quarter results reflected strong year-over-year sales growth, improved profitability and higher free cash flow generation. Margin performance benefited from incremental volumes and stronger operating execution, while free cash flow generation improved significantly from the prior-year period due to effective inventory management and enhanced profitability. Moving forward, we remain focused on disciplined execution across the business, efficient backlog conversion and continued working capital improvements as we progress closer toward our long-term targets.”

Discussion of Results

Twin Disc will host a conference call to discuss these results and to answer questions at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on May 6, 2026. The live audio webcast will be available on Twin Disc's website at . To participate in the conference call, please dial (646) 307-1963 approximately ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be available at shortly after the call until May 7, 2027.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, control systems, and braking systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, military and industrial markets. The Company's worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations, and releases. The words“anticipates,”“believes,”“intends,”“estimates,” and“expects,” or similar anticipatory expressions, usually identify forward-looking statements. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and the cyclical nature of many of the Company's product markets; foreign currency risks and other risks associated with the Company's international sales and operations; the ability of the Company to successfully implement price increases to offset increasing commodity costs; the ability of the Company to generate sufficient cash to pay its indebtedness as it becomes due; and the possibility of unforeseen tax consequences and the impact of tax reform in the U.S. or other jurisdictions. These and other risks are described under the caption“Risk Factors” in Item 1A of the Company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented in subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information, or otherwise.

*Non-GAAP Financial Information

Financial information excluding the impact of asset impairments, restructuring charges, foreign currency exchange rate changes and the impact of acquisitions, if any, in this press release are not measures that are defined in U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These items are measures that management believes are important to adjust for in order to have a meaningful comparison to prior and future periods and to provide a basis for future projections and for estimating our earnings growth prospects. Non-GAAP measures are used by management as a performance measure to judge profitability of our business absent the impact of foreign currency exchange rate changes and acquisitions. Management analyzes the company's business performance and trends excluding these amounts. These measures, as well as EBITDA, provide a more consistent view of performance than the closest GAAP equivalent for management and investors. Management compensates for this by using these measures in combination with the GAAP measures. The presentation of the non-GAAP measures in this press release are made alongside the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Definitions

Organic net sales is defined as net sales excluding the recent acquisition of Kobelt while adjusting for the effects of foreign currency exchange.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is calculated as net earnings or loss excluding interest expense, the provision or benefit for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization expenses.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash.

Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided (used) by operating activities less acquisition of fixed assets.

Investors:

Riveron

...

Source: Twin Disc, Incorporated

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per-share data; unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended For the Three Quarters Ended March 27, 2026 March 28, 2025 March 27, 2026 March 28, 2025 Net sales $ 96,694 $ 81,242 $ 266,870 $ 244,060 Cost of goods sold 69,563 59,536 194,438 179,773 Cost of goods sold - other - - - 1,579 Gross profit 27,131 21,706 72,432 62,708 Marketing, engineering and administrative expenses 21,255 19,759 62,607 58,166 Other operating income 54 - (320 ) - Income (loss) from operations 5,822 1,947 10,145 4,542 Other income (expense): Interest expense (790 ) (660 ) (2,363 ) (1,791 ) Other income (expense), net 363 (1,567 ) (1,118 ) (2,525 ) (427 ) (2,227 ) (3,481 ) (4,316 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 5,395 (280 ) 6,664 226 Income tax benefit (expense) (1,839 ) (1,142 ) 18,958 (3,320 ) Net income (loss) 3,556 (1,422 ) 25,622 (3,094 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax 231 50 444 223 Net income (loss) attributable to Twin Disc, Incorporated $ 3,325 $ (1,472 ) $ 25,178 $ (3,317 ) Dividends per share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Earnings (loss) per share data: Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Twin Disc, Incorporated common shareholders $ 0.23 $ (0.11 ) $ 1.79 $ (0.24 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Twin Disc, Incorporated common shareholders $ 0.23 $ (0.11 ) $ 1.76 $ (0.24 ) Weighted average shares outstanding data: Basic shares outstanding 14,198 13,895 14,095 13,841 Diluted shares outstanding 14,416 13,895 14,313 13,841 Comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) $ 3,556 $ (1,422 ) $ 25,622 $ (3,094 ) Benefit plan adjustments, net of income taxes of $146, $5, $146, and $3, respectively 477 201 1,749 (1,246 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (3,160 ) 4,152 (4,562 ) 74 Unrealized gain (loss) on hedges, net of income taxes of ($90), $0, ($83) and $0, respectively 294 (653 ) 261 (360 ) Comprehensive income (loss) 1,167 2,278 23,070 (4,626 ) Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 211 82 482 340 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Twin Disc, Incorporated $ 956 $ 2,196 $ 22,588 $ (4,966 )





RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME TO EBITDA

(In thousands; unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended For the Three Quarters Ended March 27, 2026 March 28, 2025 March 27, 2026 March 28, 2025 Net income (loss) attributable to Twin Disc, Incorporated $ 3,325 $ (1,472 ) $ 25,178 $ (3,317 ) Interest expense 790 660 2,363 1,791 Income tax expense 1,839 1,142 (18,958 ) 3,320 Depreciation and amortization 3,425 3,659 10,225 10,194 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 9,379 $ 3,989 $ 18,808 $ 11,988





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT TO NET DEBT (In thousands; unaudited) March 27, 2026 March 28, 2025 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,000 $ 2,000 Long-term debt 42,068 38,774 Total debt 45,068 40,774 Less cash 16,114 16,245 Net debt $ 28,954 $ 24,529





RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET SALES TO

ORGANIC NET SALES (In thousands; unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 27, 2026 March 28, 2025 Net Sales $ 96,694 $ 81,242 Less: Acquisition 2,248 - Less: Foreign Currency Impact 7,518 - Organic Net Sales $ 86,928 $ 81,242





RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING

ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands; unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 27, 2026 March 28, 2025 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 5,307 $ 3,216 Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (3,556 ) (2,310 ) Free cash flow $ 1,751 $ 906





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands; except share amounts, unaudited)

March 27, 2026 June 30, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 16,114 $ 16,109 Trade accounts receivable, net 64,079 58,941 Inventories, net 160,331 151,951 Other current assets 19,900 19,914 Total current assets 260,424 246,915 Property, plant and equipment, net 70,015 69,576 Right-of-use assets operating lease assets 15,613 17,250 Goodwill 2,833 2,892 Intangible assets, net 12,657 13,361 Deferred income taxes 27,248 2,812 Other noncurrent assets 2,229 2,756 Total assets $ 391,019 $ 355,562 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,000 $ 3,000 Current maturities of right-of-use operating lease obligations 3,661 3,393 Accounts payable 36,534 38,745 Accrued liabilities 81,132 80,655 Total current liabilities 124,327 125,793 Long-term debt 42,068 28,446 Right-of-use lease obligations 12,442 14,357 Accrued retirement benefits 11,602 11,832 Deferred income taxes 5,427 4,320 Other long-term liabilities 8,627 6,423 Total liabilities 204,493 191,171 Twin Disc, Incorporated shareholders' equity: Preferred shares authorized: 200,000; issued: none; no par value - - Common shares authorized: 30,000,000; issued: 14,632,802; no par value 38,886 42,269 Retained earnings 148,875 125,414 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,140 3,730 188,901 171,413 Less treasury stock, at cost (209,975 and 482,181 shares, respectively) 3,237 7,402 Total Twin Disc, Incorporated shareholders' equity 185,664 164,011 Noncontrolling interest 862 380 Total equity 186,526 164,391 Total liabilities and equity $ 391,019 $ 355,562

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands; unaudited) For the Three Quarters Ended March 27, 2026 March 28, 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 25,622 $ (3,094 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,225 10,194 Gain on sale of assets (200 ) (72 ) Loss on write-down of industrial product inventory - 1,579 Provision for deferred income taxes (23,107 ) (790 ) Stock compensation expense and other non-cash changes, net 2,673 3,124 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (12,876 ) (3,410 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 2,337 7,531 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (10,306 ) (7,452 ) Acquisition of Kobelt, less cash acquired - (16,346 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 228 102 Other, net (82 ) (274 ) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (10,160 ) (23,970 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under long-term debt agreement - 6,500 Borrowings under revolving loan arrangements 91,397 95,727 Repayments of revolving loan arrangements (75,847 ) (86,434 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (1,500 ) (1,000 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (1,717 ) (1,702 ) Payments of finance lease obligations (1,008 ) (1,646 ) Cash used in net share settlement of restricted stock units (11 ) - Payments of withholding taxes on stock compensation (1,675 ) (1,256 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 9,639 10,189 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,811 ) 2,425 Net change in cash 5 (3,825 ) Cash: Beginning of period 16,109 20,070 End of period $ 16,114 $ 16,245



