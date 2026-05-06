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Canadian Exhibitors Shift To Reusable Trade Show Displays As Costs And Sustainability Pressures Rise
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Canadian exhibitors are rapidly moving toward modular, reusable trade show display systems as rising costs, sustainability requirements, and operational efficiency become central to exhibition strategy.
From major venues like the Metro Toronto Convention Centre to exhibition hubs in Vancouver and Montreal, businesses are rethinking how they design and deploy their booths, shifting away from single-use builds toward flexible systems that can be reused across multiple events.
Key Takeaways
- Reusable display systems can reduce costs by 30-40%
- Modular booths can be reconfigured across multiple events
- Lightweight materials reduce logistics costs
- Sustainability is now a requirement
Why Exhibitors Are Moving
This shift is being driven by a combination of economic and environmental pressures.
“Canadian exhibitors are no longer designing booths for a single event. Sustainability and reusability are now central to exhibition strategy,” said Bhavesh Rathod, CEO of Display Solution.“The focus has shifted toward systems that balance performance, flexibility, and environmental responsibility.”
Exhibitors are shifting toward portable, durable, and reusable display systems due to rising costs and sustainability pressure.
Cost & ROI
Lower rebuild costs, faster setup, and reuse across multiple events. Modular systems built with lightweight, durable materials reduce production and logistics expenses, while allowing exhibitors to reconfigure booth layouts without requiring full rebuilds.
What to Look For
- Easy setup
- Portability
- Reconfigurable design
- Durable materials
About Display Solution
Display Solution is a Canada-based provider of custom trade show displays and modular exhibition systems, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. The company offers a full range of portable display solutions, including tension fabric displays, pop-up booths, LED backlit systems, banner stands, branded table covers, and outdoor canopy tents.
With a focus on reusability and performance, Display Solution helps businesses create high-impact branding experiences with solutions designed for multi-event use, fast setup, and long-term cost efficiency.
Media Contact
Display Solution
30 Pennsylvania Ave, Unit 5A
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 4A5, Canada
Toll-Free: 1-888-285-9505
Email:...
Website: displaysolution
From major venues like the Metro Toronto Convention Centre to exhibition hubs in Vancouver and Montreal, businesses are rethinking how they design and deploy their booths, shifting away from single-use builds toward flexible systems that can be reused across multiple events.
Key Takeaways
- Reusable display systems can reduce costs by 30-40%
- Modular booths can be reconfigured across multiple events
- Lightweight materials reduce logistics costs
- Sustainability is now a requirement
Why Exhibitors Are Moving
This shift is being driven by a combination of economic and environmental pressures.
“Canadian exhibitors are no longer designing booths for a single event. Sustainability and reusability are now central to exhibition strategy,” said Bhavesh Rathod, CEO of Display Solution.“The focus has shifted toward systems that balance performance, flexibility, and environmental responsibility.”
Exhibitors are shifting toward portable, durable, and reusable display systems due to rising costs and sustainability pressure.
Cost & ROI
Lower rebuild costs, faster setup, and reuse across multiple events. Modular systems built with lightweight, durable materials reduce production and logistics expenses, while allowing exhibitors to reconfigure booth layouts without requiring full rebuilds.
What to Look For
- Easy setup
- Portability
- Reconfigurable design
- Durable materials
About Display Solution
Display Solution is a Canada-based provider of custom trade show displays and modular exhibition systems, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. The company offers a full range of portable display solutions, including tension fabric displays, pop-up booths, LED backlit systems, banner stands, branded table covers, and outdoor canopy tents.
With a focus on reusability and performance, Display Solution helps businesses create high-impact branding experiences with solutions designed for multi-event use, fast setup, and long-term cost efficiency.
Media Contact
Display Solution
30 Pennsylvania Ave, Unit 5A
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 4A5, Canada
Toll-Free: 1-888-285-9505
Email:...
Website: displaysolution
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