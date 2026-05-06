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Zoria Publishing House Premises In Dnipro Damaged By Russian Attack

Zoria Publishing House Premises In Dnipro Damaged By Russian Attack


2026-05-06 08:08:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“I came to check in the morning: Our windows are intact, but the blast wave damaged the publishing workshops,” said Oleksii Kovalchuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional branch of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine noted that this is not the first time the location has been hit: Last November, it sustained damage from a drone attack.

Read also: Two Russian drones strike kindergarten in Sumy

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of May 5, Russian forces struck Dnipro, killing four people and injuring 19 others.

Photo: National Union of Journalists of Ukraine

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