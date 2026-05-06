Ukrzaliznytsia Creates Over 800 Modular Shelters Across Country

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrzaliznytsia announced this on Telegram.

The transport company noted that, due to increased attacks on the railway, a network of in-house-manufactured mobile shelters will be deployed nationwide to protect employees.

“The shelters will be installed in the most dangerous locations, including near critical infrastructure that ensures train operations, as well as at stations where there are no permanent shelters,” Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.

“Such shelters allow people to quickly take cover during an alarm and protect against debris during shelling. And this is not just theory, yesterday, such a shelter in the Kharkiv region saved the life of a female conductor who evacuated to it in time after receiving a danger alert. An enemy drone destroyed the train car,” the agency emphasized.

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As reported by Ukrinform, the main targets of the enemy attack on the night of May 5 were energy facilities, oil and gas infrastructure, railways, and industrial sites; there were casualties and injuries.

In total, approximately 983 attacks on railway infrastructure have been reported since the beginning of the year.