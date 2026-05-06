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5-Magnitude Quake Jolts Western Iran
(MENAFN) A magnitude 5 earthquake shook western Iran in the early hours of Wednesday, the Tehran University Seismological Center confirmed.
The tremor's epicenter was traced to the vicinity of Gilan-e Gharb in Kermanshah province, striking at 12:23 a.m. local time at a shallow depth of 9 kilometers (5.6 miles), according to the center.
No casualties or structural damage had been reported in the immediate aftermath.
The seismic event is the latest to rattle a country that sits atop one of the world's most active fault networks. Iran has endured a long and deadly history of major earthquakes — none more catastrophic in recent memory than the 2003 disaster that leveled the city of Bam, when a magnitude 6.7 quake killed at least 34,000 people.
Nearly two decades later, in July 2022, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Hormozgan province along the shores of the Persian Gulf, leaving at least five dead and more than 80 injured.
The tremor's epicenter was traced to the vicinity of Gilan-e Gharb in Kermanshah province, striking at 12:23 a.m. local time at a shallow depth of 9 kilometers (5.6 miles), according to the center.
No casualties or structural damage had been reported in the immediate aftermath.
The seismic event is the latest to rattle a country that sits atop one of the world's most active fault networks. Iran has endured a long and deadly history of major earthquakes — none more catastrophic in recent memory than the 2003 disaster that leveled the city of Bam, when a magnitude 6.7 quake killed at least 34,000 people.
Nearly two decades later, in July 2022, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Hormozgan province along the shores of the Persian Gulf, leaving at least five dead and more than 80 injured.
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