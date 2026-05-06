​Technical Analysis Of The Nasdaq 100 As It Continues To Trade In Record Highs While Brent Crude, USD/JPY Slide.

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Macro update

​Global equities reach record highs: MSCI's All-Country World Index, Emerging Markets index and Asia-Pacific benchmark ex-Japan all hit fresh records as investors extended AI-driven equity buying, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also closed at new highs overnight.

​South Korea rally: The Kospi surged 6.6% and moved above the 7,000 level for the first time after reopening from holiday, supported by a 14.8% jump in Samsung Electronics, which surpassed a $1 trillion valuation on optimism around AI semiconductor demand.

​AI spending boom: Chipmakers and technology stocks continued to lead gains after AMD forecast stronger-than-expected second-quarter revenue, with robust hyperscaler spending on AI infrastructure supporting Asian tech, industrial and materials sectors.

​Yen intervention speculation: The yen strengthened sharply to around 155 per dollar after gaining nearly 2% intraday, with traders citing possible intervention by Japanese authorities following renewed warnings against speculative currency moves.

​Oil falls on Iran hopes: Brent crude dropped around 1.7% to near $108 a barrel after Donald Trump said there had been“great progress” towards a potential deal with Iran and announced a temporary pause to a US operation escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

​Dollar weakens, gold rises: The dollar index fell 0.3% as the euro, sterling, Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar advanced, while gold climbed more than 2% amid currency volatility and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

​Nasdaq 100 trades in record highs

​The Nasdaq 100 continues its surge higher and is fast approaching the 100% Fibonacci extension of the 2022-to-February 2025 advance, projected higher from the April 2025 low at 28,324. Further up sits a 261.8% Fibonacci extension at 28,860 which may also be reached.

​Minor support may be found around Friday and Monday's highs at 27,822-to-27,787.

​Short-term outlook: bullish, targeting new record highs while above the 28 April low at 26,878

​Medium-term outlook: bullish while above the 21 April low at 26,405

Nasdaq daily candlestickchart ​Source: TradingView ​USD/JPY sideways trades

USD/JPY ​ continues to range trade in low volatility below the ¥159.84-to-¥159.86 recent highs but above its mid-April ¥157.59 low and the ¥157.53-to-¥157.51 mid-March-to-April lows.

​Above ¥159.86 lie the ¥159.90 mid-March high and the ¥160.03 early April peak.

​Short-term outlook: neutral outlook while below the 7 April ¥160.03 high but above the 19 March low at ¥157.51

​Medium-term outlook: neutral with a bullish bias while above the 19 March low at ¥157.51

USD/JPY daily candlestickchart ​Source: TradingView ​Brent crude drops

​Brent crude ​ gapped lower and revisited its 23 April high at $101.91 per barrel on hopes of the Iran and the US coming to an agreement. Another potential downside target may be spotted around the mid-April high at $99.74.

​Minor resistance now sits at the $105.05 early May low.

​Short-term outlook: bearish while below the 4 May $113.54 high

​Medium-term outlook: neutral with a short-term bearish bias while below the 4 May high at $113.54 with the $95 region being back in sight.

Brent crude daily candlestickchart ​Source: TradingViewImportant to know

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