GBTG SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Kaskela Law Firm Announces Investigation Of Global Business Travel Group Inc. Shareholder Buyout And Encourages GBTG Investors To Contact The Firm To Protect Their Investment And Legal Rights

BACKGROUND:

On May 4, 2026, Amex GBT announced that it had agreed to be privatized for $9.50 per share in cash. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Amex GBT's public shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position, and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

THE INVESTIGATION:

The firm is investigating whether Amex GBT investors will receive sufficient financial consideration for their shares. At the time the buyout was announced, at least one stock analyst had set a price target for Amex GBT's shares of $12.00 per share – over 25% higher than the buyout price.

“We are investigating this transaction and encourage Amex GBT shareholders who think the buyout price is too low to contact Kaskela Law to explore and preserve their legal rights and options,” said attorney D. Seamus Kaskela, who is leading the firm's investigation.

Amex GBT shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at ... , for additional information about their legal rights and options. Investors may also request additional information about this matter by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):





ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent-fee basis. For additional information about the firm, including the firm's recent monetary recoveries for investors in mergers & acquisition litigation, please visit our website ( ) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750



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