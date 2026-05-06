Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (May 7-9, 2026)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) David Demanford Ferkah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Multiple events are scheduled to take place across Qatar's leading venues this weekend.

A high-octane football match is expected between Al Sadd and Al Gharafa this Saturday. Meanwhile there is art exhibition, water circus and musical tribute to Indian singer Asha Bhosle and more.

Happy Weekend!

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Amir Cup Final

Khalifa International Stadium

May 9, 2026; 5:30pm

Do not miss the excitement of the Amir Cup Final 2026, where passion pride and football greatness come together for an unforgettable night. Al Sadd will face defending champions Al-Gharafa on Saturday.

Family Day: Exploring Hajj: Tradition, Art and Legacy

Until May 9, 2026; 2:30pm to 4:30pm

Museum of Islamic Art

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Atrium in Doha presents "Family Day: Exploring Hajj: Traditions, Art, and Legacy”, offering a free, interactive experience for families to discover the cultural significance, history, and rituals of Hajj through various educational activities. A free to attend event with no prior registration required.

Contemporary Graphic Art Exhibition

Until May18, 2026; 10am to 10pm

Hall 18, Katara Cultural Village

An exhibition showcasing more than 170 works across modern printmaking techniques, bringing together different generations and artistic styles, is ongoing at the cultural hub of Doha.

Featuring 29 artists from Qatar and abroad, the exhibition highlights the diversity of printmaking techniques while providing a platform for dialogue on its aesthetic and technical dimensions.

In addition, the artist's works reinterpret traditional Qatari women's attire through the medium of silk printing.

Fontana Circus

Until May 31, 2026; 4pm and 7pm (Thursday, Friday) | 4pm (Saturday)

Circus Tent, Hyatt Plaza

A first traveling water circus is in Doha, offering a family-oriented production that showcases a wide range of international circus artistry.

The performance features a world-class musical dancing fountain alongside acts by professional dancers, aerial performances, and more. The program delivers a comprehensive entertainment experience suitable for all age groups.

Tickets are priced at QR95, QR145, QR180, QR205, QR306 across various categories and can be booked on Platinumlist.

Sound of Excellence

May 8, 2026, 7pm

Opera House, Katara Cultural Village

The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO), in partnership with the Qatar Music Academy (QMA), will host a community concert under the baton of Maestro David Navarro-Turres. Visitors will get a chance to witness the emerging classical talent of the country.

Tickets are priced at QR100 and are available on Q-tickets.

A Soulful Tribute to Asha Bhosle

May 8, 2026; 6:30pm

Heenat Salma Farm

Heenat Salma Farm will host an intimate World Heritage Day tribute concert honoring the legacy of the late Indian singer Asha Bhosle.

The evening combines music and landscape in a reflective setting, celebrating her influence on Asian heritage.

Ticket options include concert access for QR100 and a bonfire dinner experience plus concert for QR350 and can be purchased on Snoonu.

DFI Cinema: Still in Time

Until May 10, 2026; 7pm

MIA Auditorium

DFI Cinema presents five films by Japan's most influential filmmaker Yasujirō Ozu-Late Spring, The Flavor of Green Tea over Rice, Tokyo Story, Tokyo Twilight, and Good Morning.

This retrospective cinema offers audience a meditative examination of human connection, where stillness and the subtle passage of time reveal the complexities and continuity of lives.

Tickets are priced at QR35 per screening and can be purchased on DohaFilm website.

Workshop: Drawing for Art

Until May 13, 2026; 11am to 12pm

Museum of Islamic Art

The Museum of Islamic Art presents a three-day workshop titled Drawing for Art.

The event is designed for individuals seeking to establish a strong foundation in drawing, this workshop provides an ideal introduction to essential artistic techniques and principles in a structured and supportive setting.

Under the guidance of experienced instructors, participants will build core artistic abilities through guided observational drawing, enhancing both technical proficiency and visual perception.

8th Edition of Zinatha

Until May 13, 2026; Saturday-Wednesday: 10am to 10pm; Thursday: 10am to 11pm; Friday: 2pm to 11pm

Al Hazm Mall

Zinatha is a premier luxury women's fashion and lifestyle exhibition, where one can shop for premium abayas, jalabiyas, beauty accessories and more.

The exhibition will feature seasonal collections for exhibitors across GCC and Arab Countries with this edition focusing on spring and summer vibes.