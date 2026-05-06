Road, Infrastructure Work Continues In Mebaireek

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' has announced the continuation of Package 2 of the remaining roads and infrastructure works in Mebaireek, aimed at developing the road network in the area.

Eng. Mohammed Al-Rumaihi, a project engineer in Ashghal's Drainage Networks Projects Department, stated that the project aims to serve 250 residential plots in Mebaireek by providing integrated infrastructure services, developing road networks, and enhancing traffic safety, thereby improving traffic flow and the quality of life in the area.

Eng. Al-Rumaihi stated that the second package of the Mebaireek project includes the construction of 12km of roads, the installation of approximately 397 lighting poles, the provision of 2,239 parking spaces, the construction of 65 pedestrian crossings, and the planting of more than 460 trees.

The scope of work also includes the development of 7km of sewage networks, approximately 13km of stormwater drainage networks, and an 11.5km treated water network.

Regarding the ongoing works, Eng. Mohammed Al-Rumaihi explained that excavation work is currently underway for the sewage, stormwater drainage, and treated water networks​. Additionally, the installation of kerbstones and interlocking is being carried out, along with the preparation of planting spaces along roadsides.

Ashghal further pointed out that the project relies on local materials and manufacturers, with the local component accounting for 85% of the total materials used. These materials include elements such as gabbro, lighting poles and fixtures, directional signs, sewage and stormwater drainage pipes, asphalt, precast manholes, concrete, and reinforcing steel.​​