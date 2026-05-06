'Credit To The Captain For Using Akeal At The Right Time': Boucher

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Former South African cricketer Mark Boucher lavished praise on captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for using spinner Akeal Hosein in the powerplay, which proved to be crucial in Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) dominant eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

West Indies' top bowler made a sudden impact in the game as he gave away just seven runs in two overs of the powerplay and also took a crucial wicket of KL Rahul, which halted the home team's momentum, and they eventually scored just 155 runs in 20 overs after losing five wickets for just 61 runs.

“Akeal Hosein made a big impact because he consistently hit the right areas and made full use of the conditions. There was a noticeable turn in the surface, especially in the first innings, and CSK's spinners exploited that really well. That early phase proved crucial; Delhi Capitals weren't able to read the conditions or adjust their approach accordingly," Boucher told Jio Hotstar.

"There were also key decision-making moments, like not managing the strike effectively in the Powerplay, which could have made a difference. Credit to the Captain for using Akeal at the right time; it was a decisive move that shifted the game early,” he added.

Boucher also hailed Sanju Samson for remaining calm and composed during the whole chase and guiding youngster Kartik Sharma through his vast experience.

“Sanju Samson showed exactly what you expect from a senior player. He stayed calm under pressure, didn't panic, and picked his moments to attack. When the game started to slow down and dot balls built pressure, he took it upon himself to shift the momentum. Batting alongside a youngster, he also played a key role in guiding the innings, which will be a valuable learning experience at the other end. What stood out was his control; he never looked rushed and made a challenging chase look comfortable with a complete, all-round innings.”

Samson played an unbeaten knock of 87 runs and forged a match-winning 114-run partnership with youngster Kartik Sharma, which helped CSK chase down the 156-run target in just 17.3 overs.