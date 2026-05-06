403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cruise Ship Cleared to Sail to Canary Islands After Suspected Hantavirus Outbreak
(MENAFN) A cruise vessel experiencing a suspected hantavirus outbreak that has resulted in multiple deaths has been authorized to leave its current position off West Africa and proceed to the Canary Islands for medical handling, according to official confirmation from Spain.
The decision was announced by the government of Spain, which stated that the relocation was made following a request coordinated through the World Health Organization and in consultation with the European Union. Authorities said the move complies with international law and humanitarian standards, adding that the current location near Cape Verde lacks the capacity to manage the situation.
The Dutch-flagged ship, the MV Hondius, has remained anchored after several passengers and crew members fell ill during an expedition that began in Ushuaia, Argentina, in March and included stops across Antarctica and the Falkland Islands.
Health officials report that the vessel is carrying approximately 147 people from 23 different countries. According to medical updates, seven individuals have fallen ill since departure, with three deaths confirmed, one person in critical condition, and several others showing mild symptoms.
The WHO has stated that, based on current information about transmission patterns, the overall risk to the global population remains low.
One British passenger previously evacuated from the ship is currently receiving intensive care in Johannesburg, South Africa. Meanwhile, two crew members—one British and one Dutch—are being prepared for urgent medical evacuation to the Netherlands via Cape Verde, according to the vessel’s operator, Oceanwide Expeditions. Another related evacuation is also expected for a contact of a passenger who died earlier in the month.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation as medical transfers are arranged and containment procedures remain in place.
The decision was announced by the government of Spain, which stated that the relocation was made following a request coordinated through the World Health Organization and in consultation with the European Union. Authorities said the move complies with international law and humanitarian standards, adding that the current location near Cape Verde lacks the capacity to manage the situation.
The Dutch-flagged ship, the MV Hondius, has remained anchored after several passengers and crew members fell ill during an expedition that began in Ushuaia, Argentina, in March and included stops across Antarctica and the Falkland Islands.
Health officials report that the vessel is carrying approximately 147 people from 23 different countries. According to medical updates, seven individuals have fallen ill since departure, with three deaths confirmed, one person in critical condition, and several others showing mild symptoms.
The WHO has stated that, based on current information about transmission patterns, the overall risk to the global population remains low.
One British passenger previously evacuated from the ship is currently receiving intensive care in Johannesburg, South Africa. Meanwhile, two crew members—one British and one Dutch—are being prepared for urgent medical evacuation to the Netherlands via Cape Verde, according to the vessel’s operator, Oceanwide Expeditions. Another related evacuation is also expected for a contact of a passenger who died earlier in the month.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation as medical transfers are arranged and containment procedures remain in place.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment