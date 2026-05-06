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Iran Introduces New Maritime Control System in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran has introduced a new framework to regulate shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, according to state-affiliated reporting, amid ongoing tensions with the United States over control of the vital waterway.
The development reportedly followed the sudden suspension of a US-led naval escort initiative, known as “Project Freedom,” which had only recently begun accompanying Western-flagged vessels through the strait. The pause was announced shortly after the program’s launch, adding uncertainty to maritime security arrangements in the region.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global energy route, handling roughly one-fifth of worldwide seaborne oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Access through the waterway has been heavily affected by ongoing geopolitical tensions, with reports of restrictions and counter-restrictions imposed by both sides.
According to the reporting, Iranian authorities have restricted passage for vessels associated with the US and Israel, as well as ships from countries perceived as supportive of actions against Tehran. At the same time, Washington has reportedly imposed constraints affecting Iranian-linked maritime traffic, contributing to prolonged disruptions for commercial shipping.
A new Iranian-run mechanism is said to involve a centralized authority issuing electronic instructions to vessels seeking passage. Ships would receive operational requirements by email and must comply in order to obtain transit authorization. However, specific details regarding the permit system have not been fully disclosed.
While Tehran has not formally confirmed all aspects of the reported framework, senior Iranian parliamentary figures have indicated that the system is being finalized. Draft legislative proposals reportedly under consideration include restrictions on vessels linked to Israel, tighter conditions for US-affiliated shipping, and potential transit charges for ships from countries not considered hostile.
The situation reflects continued friction between Washington and Tehran over governance of the strait, with negotiations over a long-term arrangement reportedly stalled after disagreements over proposed oversight mechanisms.
The development reportedly followed the sudden suspension of a US-led naval escort initiative, known as “Project Freedom,” which had only recently begun accompanying Western-flagged vessels through the strait. The pause was announced shortly after the program’s launch, adding uncertainty to maritime security arrangements in the region.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global energy route, handling roughly one-fifth of worldwide seaborne oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Access through the waterway has been heavily affected by ongoing geopolitical tensions, with reports of restrictions and counter-restrictions imposed by both sides.
According to the reporting, Iranian authorities have restricted passage for vessels associated with the US and Israel, as well as ships from countries perceived as supportive of actions against Tehran. At the same time, Washington has reportedly imposed constraints affecting Iranian-linked maritime traffic, contributing to prolonged disruptions for commercial shipping.
A new Iranian-run mechanism is said to involve a centralized authority issuing electronic instructions to vessels seeking passage. Ships would receive operational requirements by email and must comply in order to obtain transit authorization. However, specific details regarding the permit system have not been fully disclosed.
While Tehran has not formally confirmed all aspects of the reported framework, senior Iranian parliamentary figures have indicated that the system is being finalized. Draft legislative proposals reportedly under consideration include restrictions on vessels linked to Israel, tighter conditions for US-affiliated shipping, and potential transit charges for ships from countries not considered hostile.
The situation reflects continued friction between Washington and Tehran over governance of the strait, with negotiations over a long-term arrangement reportedly stalled after disagreements over proposed oversight mechanisms.
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