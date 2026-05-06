Altimmune To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Provide Business Update On May 13, 2026
Altimmune management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 13 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. The conference call will be webcast live on Altimmune's Investor Relations website at .
Participants who would like to join the call may register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website shortly after the call for up to three months.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for patients with serious liver diseases. The Company's lead candidate, pemvidutide, is a unique dual-action therapy targeting both glucagon and GLP-1 receptors in a balanced 1:1 ratio in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). For more information, please visit .Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn
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Investor Contact:
Luis Sanay, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
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Media Contact:
Real Chemistry
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