Kura Oncology To Participate In Bank Of America Securities Healthcare Conference
The live webcast and archived replay of the event may be accessed on the Investors section of the Company's website at .
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. Kura's pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura developed and is commercializing KOMZIFTITM (ziftomenib), the FDA-approved once-daily, oral menin inhibitor for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia, and continues to pioneer advancements in menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at and follow us on X and LinkedIn.
Kura Contact
Investors and Media:
Greg Mann
858-987-4046
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