Soni Razdan Provides An Insight Into The Real Struggles Of An Actor's Life

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Veteran actress and Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, gave an insight into the real struggles of an actor's life through her latest social media post.

She uploaded a video of herself using a hand fan while shooting in the scorching May heat of Mumbai. However, she gracefully accepted that this is a part of their job.

The 'Saaransh' actress was heard saying, "This shoot should have taken place at a hill station, but instead it is happening in the hot weather of May in Mumbai. This is the way it works in our industry. What can you do? Nothing but use a fan. Always have a fan."

Giving a reality check behind the glamorous world, Razdan penned the caption, "It's a well-known fact in this business. Films that should be shot in winter in December, January, and February, somehow invariably land up being shot in the hottest month of the year. MAY!!!! (sic)"

"So here we are sweltering and almost literally melting in the heat. For those who think that acting is a glamorous profession, spend a day with us once, in the middle of summer on a film, and you will completely change your mind", she went on to add.

However, Razdan did not reveal which project she is working on.

"As for which film this is... now that is a secret for now. All will be revealed soon enough! Watch this space," concluded the post.

After making her acting debut with the 1981 drama "36 Chowringhee Lane", Razdan went on to be a part of several prominent projects such as "Mandi", "Trikal", "Khamosh", "Daddy", "Saathi", "Monsoon Wedding", "Page 3", "Patiala House", and "Raazi", to name just a few.

Additionally, she has also been a part of many web shows, including "The Verdict - State vs Nanavati", "Out of Love", "This Way Up", and "Call My Agent: Bollywood".