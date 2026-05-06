15 Scale-Ups From Over 1,400 Global Applicants Selected For Dubai Holding's Innovate For Tomorrow Impact Accelerator

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) . Submissions received from 93 countries, including the UAE, India, South Africa and the UK.

. Founders successfully completed a 12-week hybrid accelerator programme, with exclusive access to mentorship, masterclasses and investor ecosystem.

. Participants will compete for an AED 850,000 prize pool and pilot funding within Dubai Holding's global ecosystem.

Dubai, UAE,May 2026: Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries, announced the 15 bold scale-ups selected for its global impact accelerator, Innovate For Tomorrow. The flagship programme, delivered in partnership with TECOM Group PJSC's start-up and entrepreneurship incubator, in5, invited innovators from around the world to reimagine how we consume, produce and regenerate resources to drive the transition to a more circular, sustainable future.

The accelerator, now in its second edition, champions circular economy innovation across Dubai Holding's key business areas, with a focus on three sub-themes: food loss and waste, resource recovery and regeneration and digital innovation for sustainability.

The scale-ups underwent a rigorous selection process by Dubai Holding and industry experts, who evaluated more than 1,400 submissions from 93 countries. Entrepreneurs compete for a total prize pool of AED 850,000, with the winning scale-up securing pilot funding and a transformative proof-of-concept opportunity within Dubai Holding's diversified portfolio to bring their idea to life.

The 2025 scale-ups selected for this transformative opportunity include:

1. Cycled Technologies (Norway) by Ayoola Brimmo

2. Without (India) by Anish Kishore Malpani

3. SOUJI (Spain) by Sergio Fernández

4. PeelPack (Switzerland) by Slava Drigloff and Massimo Bagnani

5. Enlog (India) by Jharna Saha, Bharat Kunar and Ayush Gupta

6. Rumett (Denmark) by Diana Saleh

7. CO2Wall (Netherlands) by Gerrit Pul

8. Nadeera Technologies (UAE) by Michel Mokbel and Mohamad Rabih El Chaar

9. BIRD Collaborative (UAE) by Nabil Mhanna, Maitha Almatrooshi and Racha Mhanna Sarieddine

10. Mruna (UAE) by Ziad Hussami

11. Seramic Materials (UAE) by Dr. Khalid Al Ali and Dr. Nicolas Calver

12. Revent (UAE) by Dhananjay Choubey and Baldeep Singh

13. HyveGeo (UAE) by Abdulaziz Bin Redha

14. Ottan (UK) by Ayşe Yılmaz

15. Cauli (UK) by Mingqiao Zhao and Josephine Liang

The 15 scale-ups have successfully completed a 12-week hybrid accelerator programme, held from January to April 2026, gaining access to dedicated mentorship from industry leaders, including representatives from Dubai Holding. They also received exclusive masterclasses and workshops to sharpen their business models and accelerate market entry as well as access to investor networks.

Applicants were evaluated based on stringent criteria, including problem relevance, impact potential, innovation and differentiation, customer and market validation, scalability and market fit across the UAE. This framework enabled Dubai Holding to identify market-ready scale-ups primed for growth.

The accelerator is powered by in5's entrepreneurship ecosystem and designed with execution partner BOLT. It reflects Dubai Holding's philanthropic mission to empower communities and enterprises to drive sustainable development, alongside its commitment to advancing the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031, the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and the UAE Centennial 2071 vision.

Dubai Holding's Innovate For Tomorrow Impact Accelerator will culminate in a high-profile Demo Day in June 2026, where the top five scale-ups will pitch to investors, partners and industry leaders.