ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Announces Adoption Of Semi-Annual Reporting
|Name
|Metal
|Location
|Stage
|Area in Hectares
|Current Ownership Percentage
|Future Ownership % if options exercised and/or residual interest
|Operator or JV Partner
|Raleigh Lake
| Lithium
Rubidium
|Ontario
|Dec 2023: PEA for Li completed Apr 2023 Maiden Resource Estimates for Li and Rb
|32,900
|100%
|100%
|ILC
|Firesteel
|Copper, Cobalt
|Ontario
|Initial Drilling
|6,600
|90%
|90%
|ILC
|Wolf Ridge
|Lithium
|Ontario
|Pre-Drilling
|5,700
|0%
|100%
|ILC
|Mavis Lake
|Lithium
|Ontario
| May 2023
Maiden Resource Estimate
|2,600
|0%
| 0%
(carries an extra earn-in payment of AUD$ 0.75 million if resource targets met)
|Critical Resources Limited
|Avalonia
|Lithium
|Ireland
|Drilling
|29,200
|0%
| 0%
2.0% Net Smelter Royalty
|GFL Intl Co Ltd. (owned by Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. Ltd)
| Forgan/
Lucky Lakes
|Lithium
|Ontario
|Drilling
|< 500
|0%
| 0%
1.5% Net Smelter Royalty
|Power Minerals Limited
The Raleigh Lake Project now encompasses 32,900 hectares (329 square kilometres) of mineral claims in Ontario and represents ILC's most significant project in Canada. To date, drilling has occurred on less than 1,000 hectares of the Company's claims. A Preliminary Economic Assessment was published for ILC's lithium at Raleigh Lake in December 2023, with a detailed economic analysis of ILC's separate rubidium resource still pending. This showed, for the lithium only and not yet taking into account the rubidium, a Post-tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and a Post-tax IRR of 44.3% p.a. This was based on a spodumene price of US$2,325 per tonne and a US$-CAD$ exchange rate of 1.35. As at the end of April 2026 the spot spodumene price in CAD$ was around 10% higher than that used in the PEA. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, free from any encumbrances and royalties. The Raleigh Lake Project boasts excellent access to roads, rail, and utilities.
A continuing goal has been to remain a well-funded, strategically run company that turns ILC's aspirations into reality. Following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021, the Mavis Lake project in Canada in 2022, and the Avalonia project in 2025, ILC has continued to generate sufficient cash inflows to advance its exploration projects.
With the significant upturn in the lithium price since mid 2025, ILC is focused on realising value from the Raleigh Lake project which now has better economics on the revenue side than at the time of the PEA even excluding the likely upside from the separate rubidium resource. A key priority is also to increase investor awareness of the growing disconnect between the NPV in the Raleigh Lake PEA and the Company's market capitalisation - which is presently less than 2% of the Raleigh Lake NPV.
On behalf of the Company,
John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO
For further information concerning this news release, please contact ... or ..., or telephone +1 236 358 9100
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include: the timing of completion of any offering and the amount to be raised, the effect on results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Raleigh Lake or Firesteel or Wolf Ridge projects, expected commodity prices, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or cesium or copper recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, the Company's budgeted expenditures, government permits or approval for licences and licence renewals, future plans for expansion in Southern Africa and planned exploration work on its projects, increased value of shareholder investments in the Company, the potential from the Company's third party earn-out or royalty arrangements, the future demand for lithium, rubidium, cesium and copper, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or shareholders in our projects or third party operators of projects or royalty partners. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available at . While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: ILC Critical Minerals Ltd.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment