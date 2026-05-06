MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Axo Copper Corp. to Present at Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026 in Frankfurt

May 06, 2026 6:30 AM EDT | Source: Soar Financial Partners

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2026) - Axo Copper Corp. (TSXV: AXO) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026, which will take place on May 15th and 16th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of Axo Copper Corp. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at:



The Deutsche Goldmesse website is updated regularly with attending companies, keynote speakers, schedule, and other important details. .

About Axo Copper Corp.

Axo is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development in Mexico. The company holds two projects. The San Antonio project is located in the state of Sonora and is in advanced development. Total resources at San Antonio stand at 576,000 ounces gold and 1.37 million ounces silver grading 1.20 grams per tonne Au and 2.9 g/t Ag in the indicated category, with 544,000 ounces Au and 1.76 million ounces Ag grading 1.02 g/t Au and 3.3 g/t Ag in the inferred category across all deposit types (oxide, transition and sulphide). Axo's second project is the La Huerta property, a new copper discovery in Jalisco, Mexico. Initial exploration has yielded high-grade copper both at surface through sampling programs and at depth through initial drilling. The company is focused on continuing to define near-surface mineralization along the La Huerta trend, expanding mineralization at depth and targeting new discoveries in an underexplored district.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, held in Frankfurt, one of Europe's leading financial centers. The two-day event brings together up to 40 mining companies across various commodities and stages alongside internationally renowned keynote speakers, investors, analysts, and industry experts for presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse provides a platform for mining companies to connect with European institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, retail investors, newsletter writers, and other key participants in the global resource sector.

For further information:

Axo Copper Corp.

Jonathan Egilo

CEO

754-269-8813

...

Source: Soar Financial Partners