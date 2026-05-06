Thalapathy Vijay To Smriti Irani: 7 Indian Actors Who Entered Politics Successfully

Many Indian actors have entered politics after successful film careers, using their popularity to serve in public life and take on leadership roles in governance and policymaking.

Many popular Indian actors have transitioned from cinema to politics, using their popularity and public connect to enter governance and public service. From regional stars to national icons, several have successfully contested elections, joined political parties, and taken up leadership roles, shaping policies and representing people beyond the film industry.

Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, has stepped into politics after a successful 30-year film career. Through his party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, he aims to bring change in Tamil Nadu politics, following the path of other actors who transitioned into public service.

Smriti Irani became a household name with her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She later made a successful shift to politics and rose to become a key leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party. She has served as the Union Minister for Women and Child Development and also handled the Textile portfolio. Although she lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Amethi, she remains active in political work and party responsibilities.

South Indian superstar Kamal Haasan founded the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party. He is famous for his roles in films like 'Vishwaroopam' and 'Chachi 420'. His party focuses on social justice, fighting corruption, and ensuring good governance.

The iconic Rajinikanth, star of hits like 'Baasha' and 'Enthiran', entered politics in 2017. He started the Rajini Makkal Mandram. However, he dissolved the political group in 2021. His short political stint still shows his massive influence in both cinema and public life.

Kirron Kher is a BJP MP from Chandigarh and a well-known actress from films like 'Devdas' and 'Khoobsurat'. She balances her acting career with her political duties. Her work mainly focuses on urban development, women's issues, and education.

Megastar Chiranjeevi started his own party, Praja Rajyam, in Andhra Pradesh back in 2008. The party later merged with the Indian National Congress. He also served as the Minister of State for Tourism, showing his strong presence in both Telugu films and public service.

Pawan Kalyan is an Indian actor-turned-politician and currently serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He is also the founder of the Jana Sena Party and plays a key role in the state's ruling coalition, actively involved in governance and public welfare initiatives.