India-Vietnam Ties Now An 'Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday declared that diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam have been upgraded to an "Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Speaking at a joint press conference at Hyderabad House alongside Vietnamese President To Lam, the Prime Minister described the Southeast Asian nation as a "key pillar" of New Delhi's "Act East" policy and "Vision Mahasagar."

Upgraded Partnership and Deep-Rooted Ties

Recalling the evolution of bilateral ties over the last ten years, PM Modi remarked, "One decade back, during my first visit to Vietnam, Vietnam became India's first Comprehensive Strategic Partner in ASEAN. Since then, our relations have made rapid and comprehensive progress. Along with the civilisational ties, our trade, technology and tourism ties have also strengthened. Building on this strong foundation, today we are taking our relations to the level of an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Greeting the Vietnamese leader, who is on a high-profile visit shortly after assuming office, PM Modi said, "I am immensely pleased to extend a hearty welcome to President To Lam in India. After becoming President of Vietnam, his visit to India within just one month, accompanied by a high-level delegation along with several business leaders, clearly demonstrates the priority he accords to India-Vietnam relations."

The Prime Minister pointed out that the President's itinerary, which commenced in Bihar, underscores the deep-rooted cultural connections between the two countries. "President To Lam of Vietnam started his visit to India from Bodh Gaya. This reflects the shared civilisational and spiritual heritage of our two nations. Through his visit and our meaningful discussions, we are transforming the goodwill between us into concrete outcomes," he noted.

Highlighting the cultural resonance of Indian traditions abroad, PM Modi mentioned that "more than 1.5 crore people had darshan of Buddhist relics when they were exhibited in Vietnam in 2025." He further emphasised that both "heritage and development" remain central to the bilateral agenda.

Shared Vision for the Indo-Pacific

On regional geopolitics, the Prime Minister stated that both countries maintain a "common outlook" regarding the Indo-Pacific. He asserted that India intends to expand its engagement with the broader ASEAN bloc through Hanoi's support. "Vietnam is a key pillar of India's Act East Policy and Vision Mahasagar. In the Indo-Pacific region as well, we share a common outlook. Through our strengthening defence and security cooperation, we will continue to contribute to the rule of law, peace, stability, and prosperity. With Vietnam's cooperation, India will also broaden its relations with ASEAN," the Prime Minister said.

Solidarity Against Terrorism, Economic Cooperation

PM Modi also thanked the Vietnamese government for its solidarity following the recent security challenges in the Kashmir valley. "We are grateful to Vietnam for strongly condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and for standing with us in our fight against terrorism. In this period of global upheaval and economic challenges, India and Vietnam are emerging as the world's fastest-growing economies on the strength of their talent, good governance and economic reforms," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)