Workvivo Launches Seer To Advance People Intelligence And Close The Employee Listening Gap

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New global survey reveals gap between employee feedback and action as Workvivo introduces Seer as a standalone solution, with industry veteran Justin Black at the helm

CORK, Ireland, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workvivo by Zoom today announced Seer by Workvivo, a new standalone platform built on its market-leading Employee Insights capabilities, marking the evolution of its offerings from traditional employee listening into people intelligence. Designed to help organizations turn employee feedback into visible outcomes and real change, Seer reflects a growing need to close the execution gap between insight and action.

Already in use by many Workvivo customers as part of the platform's Employee Insights capabilities, Seer has delivered meaningful impact for organizations working to turn feedback into action. Based on that success, it is now being introduced as a standalone product, reflecting the growing need to bring this capability to a broader set of organizations. At its core is an approach to people intelligence that connects data on how employees work, feel, communicate, and perform, giving leaders a more complete view of their workforce and enabling more coordinated, effective decisions. To lead this next phase, Workvivo has appointed industry veteran Justin Black, former head of Glint at Microsoft and LinkedIn, and founder of Glint's People Science team.

As part of its continued investment in people intelligence, Workvivo has also expanded its team with key hires including Phil Murphy, formerly of Qualtrics, as Head of Growth, and Jaime Gonzales, who brings experience from Microsoft, LinkedIn, and Glint, as Principle People Scientist. These additions reflect Workvivo's continued investment in advancing the people intelligence category.

Organizations are collecting more feedback than ever, yet employees are not seeing meaningful change as a result. In a new Workvivo-commissioned survey (The Listening Gap *), of 4,736 frontline and desk workers globally, 62% of employees say they are comfortable giving feedback, yet only 49% see meaningful change, and just 42% believe leaders are held accountable for acting on it. The issue is not a lack of data, but a lack of accountability and follow-through. Workvivo is taking direct aim at this gap with Seer.

“The industry doesn't have a listening problem, it has an execution problem,” said Justin Black, Head of Seer by Workvivo.“There are powerful tools to measure employee experience, but measurement alone does not create progress. When feedback does not lead to visible outcomes, it breaks trust. The next phase of this category is about impact and accountability, not just insight. That is exactly what we are building with Seer.”

The execution gap is even more pronounced for frontline workers. According to The Listening Gap report by Workvivo, just 54% of desk-based workers say they see meaningful change from feedback, and that number drops to 39% among frontline workers, highlighting a structural gap in how organizations listen and respond. Seer helps address this by allowing companies to meet employees where they are through a mobile-first experience that aims to connect feedback to visible results and support listening that is inclusive, continuous, and actionable across the entire workforce.



Seer is designed to close the gap between what employees say and what organizations do by making it easier for leaders to translate insight into action that moves the needle on business performance. It introduces a more continuous and contextual approach to understanding the employee experience, combining feedback with real-time signals from communication, collaboration, and engagement to create a more complete view of how people experience work. Through AI-powered, personalized manager dashboards, leaders can understand not just what is happening, but which actions could help drive better outcomes.

“People intelligence is the next evolution of this category, and we're making a clear investment in leading it,” said John Goulding, Co-Founder and CEO of Workvivo.“With Seer, we're focused on helping leaders turn insight into impact at scale. Justin's experience building and shaping this space, combined with his ability to translate complex data into meaningful outcomes, strengthens our ability to deliver on that vision.”

Workvivo's move into people intelligence is grounded in its position at the center of the employee experience. As an AI-native platform that unifies communication, engagement, and knowledge, Workvivo brings a level of context that standalone survey tools cannot. This enables Seer to connect insights to the broader employee experience, helping organizations turn feedback into meaningful, visible outcomes.

To learn more about Seer by Workvivo, visit workvivo/seer/.

*In 2026, Workvivo commissioned an independent research firm, TrendCandy, to survey 4,736 frontline and desk employees across multiple industries and countries. Respondents were vetted and sourced using selected B2B sample panels across the globe, employing quality checks like double vetting, double-blind recruiting, engagement quality checks, randomization and other methodology best practices.

About Workvivo by Zoom

Workvivo by Zoom is the market leading, AI-native employee experience platform for modern enterprises which now includes Seer by Workvivo, the people intelligence platform. Together, they help HR leaders strengthen culture, increase engagement, and drive measurable impact at scale.

As AI reshapes how work gets done, Workvivo brings listening and action together in one place, enabling HR teams to understand sentiment, keep employees aligned through change, and respond in ways people can see. With Seer, both as a standalone or built into the Workvivo platform employees use every day, organizations can capture feedback where work happens and turn it into visible follow-through. AI-powered analysis delivers instant, credible insights, while managers receive clear guidance on where to focus. Integrated communication tools make it easy to act immediately through updates, journeys, and spaces without switching systems, creating a culture where employees see their feedback drive real change. Founded in Cork, Ireland in 2017 and acquired by Zoom in 2023, Workvivo continues to redefine how organizations connect, align, and activate their workforce, driving measurable improvements in culture, engagement, and performance. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Contact information: Vineetha Pathrose...