As Pressure On Food Assistance Rises, A New Generation Steps Up

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more than one million requests for food assistance are met each month in Montreal, Moisson Montréal is launching the Moisson Montréal Young Philanthropists' Circle. This initiative aims to mobilize a new generation of professionals to provide concrete support in response to the growing pressure on the food assistance network.

Today, one in three community agencies is struggling to meet demand. In this context, Moisson Montréal is taking action to strengthen the network's capacity by activating new levers of engagement and funding.

“The pressure experienced by organizations on the ground is very real, and it continues to grow. We cannot respond to this reality with the same approaches. With Moisson Montréal Young Philanthropists' Circle, we are creating a space for meaningful engagement for a new generation ready to take action,” said Chantal Vézina, Executive Director of Moisson Montréal.

Mobilizing differently to take concrete action

Created in 2025, the Moisson Montréal Young Philanthropists' Circle is aimed at professionals aged 25 to 45 who want to get involved in new ways. Through events, fundraising initiatives, and networking opportunities, the Circle directly supports the food supply of Moisson Montréal's community agencies.

Beyond funding, the objective is clear: to foster a new culture of engagement-more agile, more connected, and focused on sustainable solutions in food security.

A first gathering to launch the movement

The official launch of the Circle will take the form of an inaugural happy hour event, marking the starting point of a series of upcoming initiatives. The event will take place on Wednesday, May 27, at the Maison du développement durable.

Funds and commitments generated through the Circle will directly support the actions deployed by Moisson Montréal to ensure a stable and high-quality food supply for nearly 300 accredited organizations.

An engagement rooted in lived experience

“Having personally relied on food assistance during my childhood, I know how much these resources can make a difference. Today, being involved in the Moisson Montreal Young Philanthropists' Circle is a concrete way to give back and to inspire others to get involved as well,” said Roxanne Langelier, Director of Experience and Clinical Quality at PARO IMPLANTO Pointe-Claire.

To learn more about the Moisson Montréal Young Philanthropists' Circle, visit:



About the Moisson Montréal Young Philanthropists' Circle

The Young Philanthropists Circle of Moisson Montréal brings together engaged professionals who wish to actively contribute to food security in Montreal through mobilization and fundraising initiatives.

About Moisson Montréal

Moisson Montréal is the largest food recovery and redistribution organization in Canada. Through its actions, the organization mobilizes the agri-food industry and supports nearly 300 accredited organizations to maintain stable and equitable access to food assistance in Montreal.

Media Contact:

Éliane Larouche

Senior Advisor, Communications and Public Affairs

Moisson Montréal

514 701-4206

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at